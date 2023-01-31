ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Crews quickly knock out a homeless camp fire near Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly knocked out a homeless camp fire in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Just after 12:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were helping the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department with the fire near Las Vegas and Janitell The area is between S. Circle Drive and Highway 24 and is part of unincorporated El Paso County.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Manitou Springs gets ready for Mardi Gras

Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 4 hours ago. FBI Denver warns of cryptocurrency scams. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to stay in their lanes...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station

Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Rescue Mission leans in to help out

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Rescue Mission (PRM) shelters two different types of residents: those who are in the Mission’s Step Back In program and those who come amidst emergencies. The Step Back In program is for those who are there to work on the issues that led to their homelessness, according to PRM Executive […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Ice Shark adds teeth to ice removal on Colorado Springs streets during winter cold spells

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city doesn't have the environment for sharks to live, but a mechanical shark fits in just fine during winter when thick ice accumulations are common on neighborhood streets and roads. KRDO The metal device's trademark name is the Arctic Shark; but the Street Department crews that use it, call The post Ice Shark adds teeth to ice removal on Colorado Springs streets during winter cold spells appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Colorado Senator Calls for TikTok Ban

An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters responded to a fire fuled by a large propane tank on a construction site Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. A woman is accused of being responsible for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy

WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teachers. The fire was fuel by two 1,000-pound propane tanks. The sinkhole is reportedly caused by a water main break. Feeling nice!. Updated: 12 hours ago. Sunny day...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Standoff in Security-Widefield

WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. 1 killed in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Officer stable after falling from bridge

UPDATE: FRIDAY 2/3/2023 6:33 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) released an update overnight on the FPD officer that was injured after falling from a bridge in pursuit of a suspect in Colorado Springs. The officer is currently in critical but stable condition and has had an initial CT scan. FPD thanked […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Get a Glimpse Inside of Colorado’s Glamorous Glen Eyrie Castle

Directly below the towering Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, sits another stunning Centennial State landmark called the Glen Eyrie Castle. The massive Colorado castle dates back to 1871. It originally belonged to the founder of Colorado Springs, William Jackson Palmer. In addition to establishing the city of Colorado Springs, Palmer was also president of The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad and a Brigadier General in the Union Army during the Civil War. The prominent Coloradan lived with his wife and three daughters at Glen Eyrie for 38 years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Officials looking for missing teen in El Paso County

You don’t have to go all the way to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras! Manitou Springs is holding its 30th annual Carnival celebration this year. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

