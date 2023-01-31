CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Thursday the addition of one match to the 2023 slate. No. 16 Miami (2-1) will host No. 20 Cal (2-1) in a top-20 showdown Feb. 11 at noon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. It will be the second top-25 matchup for the Hurricanes within their first five matches of the spring campaign.

