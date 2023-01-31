ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Outlasts Clemson in Overtime

CLEMSON, S.C. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team outlasted the Clemson Tigers (13-11, 4-8 ACC) Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum, recording a 69-66 overtime victory, its first overtime win since 2020. The game featured nine lead changes and six ties, but ultimately came down to a...
CLEMSON, SC
Miami Voted Coastal Division Favorites in ACC Preseason Poll

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team will begin the 2023 season as the favorite in the ACC Coastal Division, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Hurricanes received 10 votes to win the Coastal Division, tallying 93 total points. Virginia (75), North Carolina (72) Virginia...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Back on the Court

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Harlond Beverly was going about his game-day routine, somewhat oblivious of the date and its significance. He just knew the Hurricanes were facing Boston College that night and he had to be ready. Then, he was reminded of the challenge he’d faced just 365 days...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Two Hurricanes Garner NCBWA Preseason All-America Honors

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters joined illustrious company and outfielder Ian Farrow accomplished a milestone for the first time in his career Thursday afternoon. Walters was tabbed a consensus Preseason All-American after collecting first-team distinction from the NCBWA, becoming just the fourth Hurricane to be...
CORAL GABLES, FL
W. Tennis Adds Feb. 11 Home Match vs. No. 20 Cal

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Thursday the addition of one match to the 2023 slate. No. 16 Miami (2-1) will host No. 20 Cal (2-1) in a top-20 showdown Feb. 11 at noon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. It will be the second top-25 matchup for the Hurricanes within their first five matches of the spring campaign.
CORAL GABLES, FL
MBB Earns 92-83 Win over Virginia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team defeated Virginia Tech, 92-83, Tuesday night at the Watsco Center behind 17 points in a sub-six-minute stretch late in the second half by third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack. The Hurricanes trailed by five with under nine minutes...
CORAL GABLES, FL
W. Tennis Places No. 16 in ITA Rankings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team checks in at No. 16 in this week’s ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll, as announced Wednesday morning. Miami (2-1) split its two matches during ITA Kick-Off Weekend, logging a 4-0 victory Saturday against FIU before dropping a 4-3 decision Sunday against then-No. 24 Iowa State. The Cyclones are now No. 14 nationally.
CORAL GABLES, FL

