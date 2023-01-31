Ministry with Gary Numan and special guest Front Line Assembly at Fillmore New Orleans in New Orleans Apr 27th, 2023 – pre-sale passcode

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
Related
WDSU
New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
Superdome celebrates Beyoncé with 2nd line
To celebrate the news that superstar performer Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to New Orleans, the Superdome is holding a second line parade tonight.
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
NOLA.com
Al Copeland liked his restaurants 'cold, dark and loud.' The next generation brings new ideas.
The fried chicken with biscuits and red beans at Copeland’s of New Orleans are each a bit different from Popeyes, but their recipes were set by the same hand and they aren’t changing anytime soon. The artichoke and spinach dip with fried bow tie pasta screams throwback dish but remains a top seller and isn’t going anywhere either.
ATM thieves smash Uptown business
Thieves smashed a vehicle into the wall of an Uptown store to gain entry and steal an ATM machine from its premises. The smash-and-grab happened at the Tchoup Stop convenience store near Tchoupitoulas St. and Jefferson Ave. around 4 a.m.
Mardi Gras Miracle: King cake ice cream saves New Orleans man’s life
This former heroin addict has a lot to celebrate this Carnival Season, and what better way than with king cake ice cream?
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Latin American breakfast, comfort food propel Metairie tortilla shop from crisis to growth
The pliant, fresh corn tortillas might only be a few hours off the press when they join a plate of spicy chorizo, eggs and plantains for one breakfast dish. Some of the same tortillas are bundled tightly around shredded chicken and fried for Honduran tacos. More are cut into triangles as the basis for nachos dripping queso.
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
houmatimes.com
Weekend Roundup: Get ready, it’s a big weekend!
Firewater Fais Do-Do | February 3 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Lift your spirits to the music of Jackson Macfarland, performing live. No cover!. Market at the Marina | February 4 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina at the marina across from Terrebonne General. This week’s market will include local vendors, regular and mini-sized Hum “M” Bird King Cakes, face and canvas painting, a STEM activity, and a children’s mystery fitness game. Read more here.
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
Family Gras 2023 lineup announced
Jefferson Parish officials will announce the acts coming to 2023's Family Gras festivities.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
NOLA.com
Here's the lineup for Metairie's Family Gras concerts Feb. 10-11
Rick Springfield, The Jacksons and Don Felder of the rock band the Eagles are among the entertainers who will perform at Family Gras in Metairie this year as Jefferson Parish’s annual concert event celebrates its 15th production. Usually a three-day event, Family Gras this year will only take place...
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
Loyola Maroon
Neutral Ground owners left “heart broken,” starts GoFundMe to find new location for coffee shop
Caroline Williams, known by most as Phant, broke down in tears last Thursday when she was greeted at the door by someone who mistook her for the realtor of the building where her beloved coffeeshop Neutral Ground is housed. Williams said they weren’t told when they had to go or...
Panic ensues after puppy stolen from Lakeview during home invasion
"Toby's personality is really laidback, almost like a cat. He's not a rambunctious puppy, he's calm and personally I love that. He calms me down," Elston said.
Comments / 0