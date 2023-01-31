Read full article on original website
WJLA
Plea deal reportedly dropped for former PGPD cop who killed a handcuffed man: Sources
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After many were outraged about a potential plea deal for a former Prince George's County police officer who killed a handcuffed man in 2020, the deal has now reportedly been dropped, sources told 7News. On Friday, the Prince George’s County Coalition for Police...
Former Prince George’s County police officer accused of killing handcuffed man offered plea deal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Washington, D.C. man who was shot and killed by a now former Prince George’s County police officer in 2020 is frustrated after learning he was offered a plea deal. The victim was 43-year-old William Green. His cousin, Nikki Owens, said she’s devastated and angry […]
fox5dc.com
Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app
A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
WJLA
5 teens arrested for using USB charging cord in Hyundai theft: Prince George's Co. police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — More juveniles were arrested in Prince George's County after police say they used a USB charging cord to steal a vehicle. On Thursday morning, the department tweeted that officers arrested five juveniles for a stolen Hyundai. Police added that this brings the total...
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
WJLA
Man found dead inside Prince George's Co. home, another found hurt on roadway: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man was found dead in a home and another was found injured on the roadway in Prince George's County early Friday morning, authorities said. Just after 2 a.m., offciers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of...
WJLA
MD's Most Wanted| Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation after...
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
mocoshow.com
Update: Suspect Arrested and Charged With First Degree Murder; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. At approximately 12:44 a.m., Hinnant Jr.,...
NBC Washington
Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body
A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home. Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on...
Police Charge Driver In Death Of Two Homeless Advocates Hit While Walking At Hains Point
A D.C. man has been charged with negligent homicide for allegedly hitting two pedestrians as they walked at Hains Point in April 2021, killing them. The U.S. Park Police announced that Melvin D. Conley, 61, was arrested Tuesday had his first court appearance on Wednesday. The incident drew attention because...
WJLA
16-year-old shot in Germantown, Md.; police investigating
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — A teenager was shot in Germantown, Md. Thursday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating the circumstances. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, police said. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of...
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Release Taken Back To Jail After Possessing Gun, Drugs
A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for an attempted murder case has been arrested after being caught armed with a handgun, which he is prohibited from using, officials say. Witnesses called for help after reportedly seeing an armed Travis William Robinson, 42, acting distraught and intoxicated in the 7400...
Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
NBC Washington
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness
The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
NBC Washington
Loved Ones Remember Metro Employee Killed in Shooting; Witness Says Gunman Threatened to ‘Shoot More'
Two men kept others from getting hurt on Wednesday as a gunman went on a rampage in Southeast D.C., shooting people seemingly at random after altercations on a public bus and at the Potomac Avenue Metro station. One of those heroes did not get to go home to his family....
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
