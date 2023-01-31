ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app

A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
16-year-old shot in Germantown, Md.; police investigating

GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — A teenager was shot in Germantown, Md. Thursday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating the circumstances. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, police said. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of...
Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
