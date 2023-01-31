ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Benzinga

Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jot Beat

Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans

Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
KevinMD.com

The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis

Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
Healthline

Valley Fever: What are the Signs and Symptoms

Valley fever is spreading and scientists project it will continue to expand east due to climate change. Symptoms depend on the stage of the disease and which organs are impacted. There is currently no cure, but symptoms can be managed and a vaccine is under development. Experts are sounding the...
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Acknowledges Need for New Regulatory Framework for Cannabidiol Products

The agency also denied 3 citizen petitions asking for CBD products to be marketed as dietary supplements. In a new statement, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, said officials with the FDA have concluded that existing regulatory frameworks for foods and supplements are not appropriate for cannabidiol (CBD), and they will work with Congress to find alternatives.
Medical News Today

Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more

Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
labroots.com

What We Have to Gain: New Research on the Molecules of THC

Cannabis has a longstanding history and notoriety for its multi-faceted economic and medicinal uses. Hemp has historically been grown worldwide, with a prohibition on cultivating cannabis even recorded during the 13th century in Arabia, and in the 18th century, it was recognized for its industrial services. With over 100 known cannabinoids, it is D9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol that gets the most attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy