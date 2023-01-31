Read full article on original website
Marijuana Bill Introduced in Congress as Industry Readies for Growth
The first marijuana bill of the new Congress has been introduced. Cannabis stocks in the United States and Canada typically rise when legal reforms are proposed, as they did in December when President Joe Biden signed a marijuana research bill into law, Seeking Alpha reported Monday (Jan. 16). The bill...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
KevinMD.com
The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis
Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
Healthline
Valley Fever: What are the Signs and Symptoms
Valley fever is spreading and scientists project it will continue to expand east due to climate change. Symptoms depend on the stage of the disease and which organs are impacted. There is currently no cure, but symptoms can be managed and a vaccine is under development. Experts are sounding the...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Acknowledges Need for New Regulatory Framework for Cannabidiol Products
The agency also denied 3 citizen petitions asking for CBD products to be marketed as dietary supplements. In a new statement, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, said officials with the FDA have concluded that existing regulatory frameworks for foods and supplements are not appropriate for cannabidiol (CBD), and they will work with Congress to find alternatives.
Medical News Today
Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more
Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
physiciansweekly.com
Hospitalization and Death Rates Associated with Pharmacological Treatments for Amphetamine Use Disorders
The following is a summary of “Association of Pharmacological Treatments and Hospitalization and Death in Individuals With Amphetamine Use Disorders in a Swedish Nationwide Cohort of 13965 Patients,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Heikkinen, et al. For the treatment of amphetamine or methamphetamine dependency,...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence and clinical correlates of antisocial personality disorder in Chinese methamphetamine patients
Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) is a common adult psychiatric disorder characterized by low self-control, lack of empathy, disregard for others, and high levels of impulsivity and aggression. Many studies have shown that ASPD is one of the most common co-occurring disorders in patients with drug addiction and is a predictor of many drug addictions.
Spike in synthetic narcotic deaths driving tougher Iowa drug laws
Iowa registered at least 178 synthetic narcotic deaths in 2022, according to provisional data from the state's Health and Human Services department. That's down by as much as 35 from a 2021 peak but still at least 125% higher than five years ago. Driving the news: Iowa lawmakers last week...
labroots.com
What We Have to Gain: New Research on the Molecules of THC
Cannabis has a longstanding history and notoriety for its multi-faceted economic and medicinal uses. Hemp has historically been grown worldwide, with a prohibition on cultivating cannabis even recorded during the 13th century in Arabia, and in the 18th century, it was recognized for its industrial services. With over 100 known cannabinoids, it is D9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol that gets the most attention.
