Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Friends of Renovo Library holding online Soup Sale
RENOVO, PA- Friends of the Renovo Library, a community formed group, insures that all funds that they raise and/or have donated to them, are used for the Renovo Area Public Library only. They are not funneled through anywhere else and dispersed or divided. All funds intended for the library when given to them will always be used for the Renovo Area Public Library. The group appreciates and respects that the community would like their money to stay directly here and to fund their own library.
therecord-online.com
Kira Rosamilia named Downtowner of the Year
LOCK HAVEN, PA — Kira Rosamilia was applauded as Downtowner of the Year for 2021-22. The Rotary Club of Downtown Lock Haven honored her during the club’s awards dinner, held at Stella A’s in January. Rosamilia is a powerhouse of positivity as Downtown Lock Haven Inc.’s manager....
therecord-online.com
Blonde Boutique Grand Reopening celebrated
LOCK HAVEN – It was late November 2021 when The Record first reported on the grand opening of Blonde Boutique, a new downtown retail business destination. Fast-forward to January 2023 and Ashley Garbrick, owner, founder, entrepreneur, and chief-everything continues to strongly hold the reins of her successful “brick and mortar” business venture.
therecord-online.com
Addison Deborah Schoonover
Addison Deborah Schoonover went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the age of 24 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA after a short yet valiant battle with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Addison illuminated the world upon her birth on April 23, 1998. She was the...
therecord-online.com
Ronald Lee Peters
Ronald Lee Peters, 70, of Lock Haven, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. Born September 29, 1952 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late LeRoy W. and Gladys Adams Peters. Ron was a 1970 graduate of Lock Haven High School. Following in the...
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
Stephen King is afraid of a lot of things. Cars, houses, animals, children….The list goes on. He’s scared of plenty of stuff. How do I know this? Because he frightens me, and half the country. A writer can’t make someone feel something unless they feel it themselves. So Stephen King finds fear in things. Dave Barry finds humor in things.
therecord-online.com
Down River
It turns out Jersey Shore can beat its upriver rival in more than just high school football. That was quite the win for our downriver friends when healthcare behemoth UPMC tap-danced out word it was pulling the plug on its Lock Haven Hospital status as an acute care facility. In case you missed, as of April 20 the hospital will no longer provide the services of a full-fledged hospital, ending a better than century-long run as a hospital stand-alone in the county seat.
Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County
Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
WNEP-TV 16
Snowstorm of geese On The Pennsylvania Road
TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The mild January seems to have nature a bit confused, including thousands of migrating snow geese. They usually pass through part of central Pennsylvania later in the season, but they are hanging out there now. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to get a look at...
therecord-online.com
Pins power LH men’s wrestling over Bloomsburg, 40-1
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Division I Lock Haven University men’s wrestling team (4-6, 3-1 MAC) won nine bouts, including five by bonus points, as they soared past longtime local-rival Bloomsburg University (3-9, 0-4 MAC), 40-1, Thursday night in Mid-American Conference (MAC) action. Leading the way for Lock...
therecord-online.com
CM bocci keeps rolling
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Central Mountain bocce ball got another win at home Thursday evening, 2-1 over Mifflinburg. First match they took the win but then the second match Mifflinburg came back and took the win. Now both teams have a win. It all came down to the Golden -1 over Frame. Central Mountain fought hard and was able to win that frame.
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
Centre County home improvement funding is one step closer to being released
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County are a step closer to receiving a portion of more than $120,000,000 for home repairs and accessibility. The funds are part of the Whole-Home Repairs Program through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development. The goal is to put the money into homes that have […]
therecord-online.com
A happy ending for Lucky as police probe dog shooting
DUNNSTOWN, PA – It’s a so far wintertime feel good story, one which could have had a disastrous ending. It’s a story about Lucky, a dog found shot, lying along a Clinton County roadway. The dog was recently recovered and is under a veterinarian’s care and is on the mend. Meanwhile Pine Creek Township police are investigating to find the party responsible for the dog’s shooting and abandonment. So far there has been no word on the status of their investigation.
Lock Haven man accused of home improvement scam in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Lock Haven man is facing charges after being accused of failing to complete work that he was paid for. Cody McHenry, 33, has been charged with failing to complete work as a contractor for a home in Centre County in 2020. Homeowners told police in July 2021 they signed […]
Tractor-trailer fire caused closure of I-80 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday caused traffic on an interstate going through Centre County to come to a standstill. Crews were called at about 12:49 p.m. to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 in Rush Township, according to a Facebook post from Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company. When firefighters arrived, they saw […]
PennDOT: Road projects in central Pennsylvania reduce traffic
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Heavy traffic has been a concern in parts of Union and Northumberland Counties for decades. Over the last five years, several PennDOT projects were designed to alleviate the congestion. The borough of Northumberland saw a lot of that traffic on Route 405. "They shut us...
Fire breaks out at Centre County business
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through Advanced Powder Products (APP) in Rush Township early Wednesday morning while people were inside. First responders were called to the business, which is located at the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1. Assistant Philipsburg Fire Chief David Greenwald said they are […]
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
therecord-online.com
Wildcat wrestlers host District 6 team dual on Saturday
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – On the strength of their 7-0 regular season dual meet record, the Central Mountain wrestling team has earned the top seed in the District 6 AAA team dual tournament and will host the one-day, two-team event Saturday. It is a varsity only, 5 p.m. start time and the opponent will be State College. The Little Lions are 2-7 on the year but coming off a recent 39-33 win over Mifflin County.
Comments / 0