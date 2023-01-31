Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
FarmAmerica joins over a dozen schools in winning a 2023 Agricultural Literacy grant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the 2023 winners of the agricultural literacy grants were announced by the state, FarmAmerica stood out as the only non-school winner. “We applied for this grant with ‘ag in the classroom’ to cover the transportation costs of bringing those students here because it can often be a really big hindrance for schools to be able to participate in offsite programs,” said Jenny Delaney, FarmAmerica program director.
KEYC
My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project. The children’s museum will be raising money throughout the month of February. The money will come from the museum’s Dip Jar which visitors can donate $10 to at the welcome desk.
KEYC
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln. The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center. The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month,...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
KEYC
Children’s author David LaRochelle to visit the Blue Earth County Library
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) will welcome award-winning children’s author David LaRochelle to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. David LaRochelle has been creating books for young people for over thirty years. His many picture book...
KEYC
Getting physical: the power of PT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
KEYC
Mapleton residents weigh in on the future of the former Mapleton school building
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, the Maple River Schools’ auditorium filled with Mapleton residents, all ready to talk about what to do with the former Mapleton school building. During the open forum, many ideas bounced among attendees on how to utilize the soon-to-be vacant area and how to...
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
KEYC
Two local businesses are teaming up to create some very special arrangements
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lacey’s Catering of Wells and Lady Slipper Flowers of St. Peter are teaming up to create floral bouquets and fruit bouquets. Lacey from Lacey’s Catering offers chocolate-dipped fruit bouquets just in time for Valentine’s Day, and Becca from Ladyslipper Flowers is offering beautiful floral bouquets for Valentine’s Day.
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
KEYC
Mankato Riverblenders live
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
KEYC
New Ulm residents gather for peaceful rally amidst Tyre Nichols’ funeral
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Friday, graphic footage was released from the Memphis police department, three weeks after five Memphis cops ruthlessly beat Nichols. He passed away three days later from his injuries. Following his tragic death, protests and calls for police reform have swept nation. The peaceful...
KEYC
St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless. “I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”. Travis has a...
KEYC
The Man Cave: Gardner style!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
KEYC
Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
KEYC
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
KEYC
A rising drug crisis; how families can discuss the dangers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In lieu of the recent arrests connected to the overdoses of three juveniles, concern rises among parents on how to talk to their children about drugs and how to access Narcan. “As we can see from these kids, it only takes seconds for somebody to overdose...
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
KEYC
While mourners gather for Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis today, people gathered in New Ulm for a protest.
More bitter cold is on the way, but we will warm quickly with highs back in the 30s by the weekend. 3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses. Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Reenee Schwichtenberg, 35, were all charged. KEYC News Now This...
Comments / 0