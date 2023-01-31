ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beaumont organizations sign new MOU on development efforts and collaboration

According to a release from the the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, the Port of Beaumont signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce to strengthen further ties and collaboration between the two organizations in their Economic Development efforts for the community of Beaumont. The...
BEAUMONT, TX
Rehabilitation plans for Port Neches boat ramp

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Riverfront Park boat ramp could get a makeover if city council approves it at Thursday's council meeting. The council will consider a grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. If approved, it will allow the city to start rehabilitating the boat ramp.
PORT NECHES, TX
Remembering community leader Fernando Ramirez

Port Arthur — Southeast Texans are remembering a community leader who made a difference, according to those who knew him. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. He owned a Hispanic media organization and was a civic leader. He fought for a better quality of life, not only for Hispanics, but everyone...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment

BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
BREAKING UPDATE: AMBER Alert dropped after children found safe, father arrested

Breaking news update - An update to a story we broke on social media and first reported tonight on KFDM News at 5. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 the young siblings who were the focus of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas, about 430 miles and roughly 8 hours away from where they were last seen near Silsbee.
SILSBEE, TX
Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade

BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
BEAUMONT, TX
Home Free is coming to The Lutcher Theater for one night only

ORANGE — Home Free, an all vocal Country entertainment group will be live at the Lutcher Theater February 19th at 7p.m. as part of their Road Sweet Road tour. Group member, Tim Foust is a Southeast Texas native. Foust grew up in Nederland and was inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast’s Music Hall of Fame in 2019.
ORANGE, TX
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids

Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
Lumberton man arrested after failure to identify

Tyler County Deputies executed a traffic stop January 20th for a traffic violation. The driver identified himself as Mark and informed the deputies that he did not have his identification with him. Deputies attempted to verify the drivers identity at which point it was determined there were no names matching...
LUMBERTON, TX
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of theft suspect

SPURGER — Deputies responded to a theft at the Spurger Family Dollar store. Tyler County Investigators worked with Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect through surveillance footage. Multiple tips were submitted that helped identify Devon Moucheron and others seen in the surveillance video. Devon Ray Moucheron was arrested in...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

