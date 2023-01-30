Read full article on original website
rv-pro.com
Maxxsonics to Attend MasterTech Expo 2023
Maxxsonics will be in attendance at MasterTech Expo 2023 this year. MasterTech Expo 2023 takes place March 5-8 at the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa, Arizona. Taking skills to the next level, the MasterTech Expo offers three diverse educational workshop tracks and elective blocks that include Modern Tech, School of Fab and Master Design.
rv-pro.com
Krakora to Lead Getzler Henrich’s Automotive Practice
Kevin Krakora has been named the Automotive Practice Leader of Getzler Henrich & Associates, one of the nation’s oldest and respected middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement firms. A long-time managing director with Getzler Henrich, Krakora has more than 30 years of experience in corporate turnarounds, strategic consulting, financial...
rv-pro.com
REV Group Names New Interim CEO
REV Group has appointed Mark Skonieczny, chief financial officer, as its interim CEO following the departure of Rod Rushing as president, CEO and member of the board of directors. No reason was given for Rushing’s departure from the company. “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to...
rv-pro.com
Reservation Software Co. RMS Issues 2023 State of the Industry Report
Online reservation software company RMS North America has just released its 2023 State of the Industry Report, providing an in-depth look at millennial and Gen Z camping (and RVing) behavior and examining how the younger generations will shape the industry for decades to come. Highlights of the findings include:. 85%...
rv-pro.com
Harvest Hosts’ CampersCard Offers Free Marketing for Campgrounds
Harvest Hosts, a campground membership program for RVers, debuts its new CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program that will support campgrounds and RVers, unlocking discounts and other perks in selected locations. With a CampersCard membership, benefits may include a nightly discount, early check-in and late check-out, free firewood bundles, site upgrades, and more.
rv-pro.com
RV Fixed Ops Certification Week is March 5-11
The Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute (RVTI), and the Mike Molino RV Learning Center have designated March 5-11 as RV Fixed Operations Certification Week. Fixed operations professionals include employees working in RV service, parts, and warranty administration. Fixed‐operations professionals can earn certifications as parts managers, parts...
