rigzone.com
Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit
Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices. After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing...
Shell 2022 profit more than doubles to record $40 billion
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, the energy giant said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns.
US News and World Report
Harley-Davidson Rides Boom in Leisure Spending, Lifting Profit and Shares
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a boost in bike shipments, coupled with strong pricing, allowed the motorcycle maker to navigate cost inflation and deliver on pent-up demand. Shares in the U.S. company rose as much as 9.6%, the biggest one-day move since last quarter's results.
medtechdive.com
Edwards posts Q4 profit, reaffirms 2023 outlook as patients return
Edwards Lifesciences reiterated its sales growth forecast for the year ahead, helped by accelerating patient volumes in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business as macroeconomic pressures eased. "As the global population ages and cardiovascular disease remains the largest health burden,” the company will have a steady stream of new...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Samsung profits sink to 8-year low as smartphone and PC demand drops
Samsung's quarterly profits have plunged to their lowest level in eight years as customers snapped up fewer cell phones and laptops.
Amazon's quarterly sales beat Wall Street estimates
Amazon announced its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 which beat Wall Street's estimates for sales by nearly $4 billion following a strong holiday season.
voguebusiness.com
Estée Lauder lowers forecast as China recovery lags
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. The Estée Lauder Companies, the beauty giant that owns Mac Cosmetics, Jo Malone and Aveda among others, lowered its outlook on Thursday amid volatility in travel retail and ongoing challenges in China. The company, which acquired Tom Ford in November...
freightwaves.com
Ocean Network Express’ quarterly profit plunges
Ocean Network Express said it saw a “significant deterioration” in profit — a 50% drop quarter over quarter. ONE reported that its fiscal year 2022 third-quarter profit was $2.76 billion, a $2.75 billion plunge from the $5.52 billion reported in the second quarter and a $2.12 billion drop from $4.88 billion in the year-ago period.
CNBC
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 but Q4 provisions up
The euro zone's second-biggest lender by market value posted net profit in the October to December period of 2.29 billion euros, up around 1% from a year before and above the 2.07 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. Santander said in a statement additional provisions had resulted...
Apple forecasts another revenue decline after quarterly profit miss
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said revenue in the start of the year would be similar to the 5% drop it posted for the holiday quarter but that iPhone sales were likely to improve.
RideApart
Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales Down Eight Percent In 2022
On February 2, 2023, Harley-Davidson announced its full 2022 financial results, as well as its Q4 2022 results. How did the year pan out for the Motor Company?. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the Motor Company ship (not sell) 34,000 motorcycles, which represents an 18 percent increase over the 28,900 units shipped in Q4 2021. That contributed to a full-year shipment number of 193,500 bikes, as compared to the 188,000 shipped over the course of 2021. Overall, motorcycle shipments increased by three percent at the end of 2022.
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) has nudged up its annual profit forecast, helped by a strong showing for its videogame division, and raised its PlayStation 5 game console sales target by one million units to 19 million for the year to March.
AmerisourceBergen Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Boosts Annual Guidance
AmerisourceBergen Corp's ABC Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS reached $2.71, up 5% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.63. Revenue of $62.85 billion increased by 5.4% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus of $62.67 billion, reflecting a 6.1% increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue and a 0.6% decrease in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions due to the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
Starbucks misses quarterly sales estimates as China weakness weighs
Feb 2(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, as persistent weakness in the coffee chain's China business offset strong sales in the North American market.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Records Huge Revenue With Decreased Operating Costs In 4th Quarter 2022 Financial Statement
WWE saw a lot of changes already in 2023, but they are also coming off a big year in 2022. The company experienced a lot of changes as Vince McMahon stepped down, and they held several high-dollar events even before then. Now, the company is posting their earnings, and some big numbers are attached.
CNBC
AMD beats on sales and profit but warns of a 10% revenue decline in Q1
AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
Estée Lauder Saw Sales and Earnings Decline in Second Quarter, but Beat Wall Street Expectations
Rising COVID-19 cases in China continued to weigh on The Estée Lauder Cos. during the crucial holiday season, triggering declines on both the top and bottom lines (although it beat Wall Street expectations) and causing it to lower its full year profit forecast. The company’s stock was down 3.2 percent to $271.76 following the news.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The beauty giant, which acquired Tom Ford in late 2022, saw net sales come in at $4.62 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended...
German manufacturers' outlook brightens but orders keep falling in Jan - PMI
BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German manufacturers started the year with a slightly brighter outlook on the year ahead despite the fact that orders continued to fall, as inflation and supply chain problems eased, a survey showed on Wednesday.
