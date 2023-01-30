ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit

Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices. After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing...
Reuters

Shell 2022 profit more than doubles to record $40 billion

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, the energy giant said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns.
US News and World Report

Harley-Davidson Rides Boom in Leisure Spending, Lifting Profit and Shares

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a boost in bike shipments, coupled with strong pricing, allowed the motorcycle maker to navigate cost inflation and deliver on pent-up demand. Shares in the U.S. company rose as much as 9.6%, the biggest one-day move since last quarter's results.
medtechdive.com

Edwards posts Q4 profit, reaffirms 2023 outlook as patients return

Edwards Lifesciences reiterated its sales growth forecast for the year ahead, helped by accelerating patient volumes in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business as macroeconomic pressures eased. "As the global population ages and cardiovascular disease remains the largest health burden,” the company will have a steady stream of new...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
voguebusiness.com

Estée Lauder lowers forecast as China recovery lags

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. The Estée Lauder Companies, the beauty giant that owns Mac Cosmetics, Jo Malone and Aveda among others, lowered its outlook on Thursday amid volatility in travel retail and ongoing challenges in China. The company, which acquired Tom Ford in November...
freightwaves.com

Ocean Network Express’ quarterly profit plunges

Ocean Network Express said it saw a “significant deterioration” in profit — a 50% drop quarter over quarter. ONE reported that its fiscal year 2022 third-quarter profit was $2.76 billion, a $2.75 billion plunge from the $5.52 billion reported in the second quarter and a $2.12 billion drop from $4.88 billion in the year-ago period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 but Q4 provisions up

The euro zone's second-biggest lender by market value posted net profit in the October to December period of 2.29 billion euros, up around 1% from a year before and above the 2.07 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. Santander said in a statement additional provisions had resulted...
RideApart

Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales Down Eight Percent In 2022

On February 2, 2023, Harley-Davidson announced its full 2022 financial results, as well as its Q4 2022 results. How did the year pan out for the Motor Company?. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the Motor Company ship (not sell) 34,000 motorcycles, which represents an 18 percent increase over the 28,900 units shipped in Q4 2021. That contributed to a full-year shipment number of 193,500 bikes, as compared to the 188,000 shipped over the course of 2021. Overall, motorcycle shipments increased by three percent at the end of 2022.
Benzinga

AmerisourceBergen Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Boosts Annual Guidance

AmerisourceBergen Corp's ABC Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS reached $2.71, up 5% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.63. Revenue of $62.85 billion increased by 5.4% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus of $62.67 billion, reflecting a 6.1% increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue and a 0.6% decrease in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions due to the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
CNBC

AMD beats on sales and profit but warns of a 10% revenue decline in Q1

AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
WWD

Estée Lauder Saw Sales and Earnings Decline in Second Quarter, but Beat Wall Street Expectations

Rising COVID-19 cases in China continued to weigh on The Estée Lauder Cos. during the crucial holiday season, triggering declines on both the top and bottom lines (although it beat Wall Street expectations) and causing it to lower its full year profit forecast. The company’s stock was down 3.2 percent to $271.76 following the news.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The beauty giant, which acquired Tom Ford in late 2022, saw net sales come in at $4.62 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended...

Comments / 0

Community Policy