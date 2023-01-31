Read full article on original website
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week. Sanders is 40, and the GOP is seeking to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the role for Sanders on Thursday. Sanders is the nation’s youngest governor and the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. She served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. Biden will deliver the address on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Biden, lawmakers look to find common spiritual ground at more intimate National Prayer Breakfast
President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.
‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia
Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer “consequences” after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish — let alone significantly reorient its posture toward — the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday in Washington and delivered a message of unity. The gathering at the Capitol’s visit center marked the the first time the annual event was held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. The auditorium at the visitor’s center was packed with members of Congress, government officials and others. Every president since Dwight Eisenhower has spoken at the breakfast. The event is designed to bring people together across partisan lines, and Biden sat next to the new Republican House speaker, Kevin McCarthy.
Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post. Biden says in a statement that Deese will step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government. He also negotiated with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the tax code, clean energy incentives, investments in computer chip plants and other measures that the president counts as key victories.
Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using ‘Latinx’
Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using “Latinx,” — the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using “Latinx” in official communications.
Biden, Black caucus agree on path forward on police reform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have left a meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with an agreement on how to address the issue of policing in America after the recent killing of Tyre Nichols. Rep. Steven Horsford, the chairman of the Black Caucus, told reporters “the focus will always be on public safety.” The group of Black lawmakers did not disclose details about the agreement made in the room but said there will be more information about the legislative package in the days ahead. Horsford says, “This is going to require all of us, including Republicans, to get across the finish line.”
First on CNN: House Foreign Affairs chair to highlight plight of Afghan women by bringing former ambassador to SOTU
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has invited former Afghanistan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani to be his guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week, CNN has learned exclusively. Rahmani, a fierce defender of women’s rights in Afghanistan, was the country’s first...
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. Blinken, who was due to depart Friday night...
Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former University of Mississippi chancellor says Republican Gov. Tate Reeves spoke privately with him years ago about the benefits of expanding Medicaid to people in low-wage jobs. Dr. Dan Jones spoke Thursday at a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers. Jones says Reeves acknowledged in 2013 or 2014 that expanding Medicaid would benefit Mississippi’s economy and provide health care to more residents in a state with poor health outcomes. Jones says Reeves told him he wouldn’t support the policy for political reasons. Reeves responded that Jones’ remarks were an “obvious lie.” Reeves has publicly opposed Medicaid expansion for years.
