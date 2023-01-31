Read full article on original website
This week at the Virginia Capitol: GOP’s trans sports ban
House Republicans are advancing a ban on transgender girls and women competing in K-12 women’s sports. Why it matters: The legislation is part of a nationwide push in the GOP to roll back transgender rights. What’s happening: The Virginia bill cleared its first subcommittee on a party-line vote earlier...
New bill would legalize medical marijuana bud in Iowa
A new bill in the Iowa Senate would legalize the sale of dried cannabis within the state's medical marijuana program. Driving the news: Senate Study Bill 1113 allows dispensaries to sell marijuana buds — the actual dried plant — as long as it's consumed through a vape. It...
Washington considers lowering legal BAC limit to .05%
Washington could become the second state in the nation after Utah to lower the legal limit of a driver's blood alcohol content (BAC) from .08% to .05%. State lawmakers are currently considering a bill — which has bipartisan sponsors, a nod from the governor and the support of the Washington State Patrol — that would move the rate within the range of zero tolerance laws that currently apply to those under age 21.
States eye compacts, scope of practice laws to fill holes in health workforce
More states are working out differences over what medical services non-doctors can provide in order to ease stubborn workforce shortages plaguing health systems. Why it matters: The pandemic prompted states to waive certain licensure requirements which allowed providers to more easily practice in other states or to expand the services they were allowed to provide to patients, including via telehealth.
Arkansas educators to review revised African American studies
The College Board on Wednesday released the curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, excluding some of the content that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had criticized in recent weeks.Driving the news: Before the revisions were announced, Arkansas' Division of Elementary and Secondary Education asked the board for information about course content — a reaction to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' executive order to "prohibit indoctrination and critical race theory" in the state's public schools.Why it matters: Arkansas' Department of Education's concern and Desantis' outrage over the curriculum underscores the ongoing battles against critical race theory —...
Minnesota marijuana bill would give buyers plenty of options
Minnesotans 21 and older would be able to buy marijuana-infused products at breweries, liquor stores, supermarkets and through home delivery services under the recreational cannabis bill moving through the State Capitol. Why it matters: Supporters say the move, which preserves the state's booming THC seltzer industry, could create a bigger...
Workers "fired up" despite dip in union representation
Union representation dropped slightly in California last year, but the Golden State still has one of the highest rates of represented workers in the country, according to federal data. What's happening: The share of California workers represented by unions slightly declined from 17.8% in 2021 to 17.6% in 2022, according...
Testing ChatGPT's Ohio smarts
So here's a tribute, dear Ohio, to thee; A state of grace, where beauty meets reality. These lovely lines of poetry didn't come from any Buckeye State bard. They were written by a robot. State of play: ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is breaking the Internet with instantaneous replies that...
Inside Chill State Collective, Minnesota's first all-in-one THC drink distributor
THC companies across the country are clamoring to partner with Chill State Collective, Minnesota's first and only all-in-one distribution center exclusively for hemp-derived THC beverages.State of play: The collective, started late last year by the folks behind cooperative brewing company Fair State, partners with brands across the country to co-pack, store and distribute their drinks here in Minnesota.As of mid-January, Chill State was producing around 30,000 drinks per day. Why it matters: We're the Wild West of THC products right now. The collective has only taken on six partners so far, but program director Rob Shellman said they've been inundated...
January was the warmest on record for millions
January featured what meteorologists referred to as a "blowtorch" pattern in the East, with consistently milder than average weather conditions and barely any snow. By the numbers: Most cities, particularly those east of the Mississippi River, saw a top 15 warmest January. In New York City, it was the warmest...
Tampa Bay food prices still steep but below national average
Food prices across the Tampa Bay area were up 9.6% in November, the most recent data available, compared to the year prior, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick. The cost of food eaten at home was up 10.4% here, while the price of food eaten...
Vail Resorts seeing fewer skiers in Colorado as riders flock to rival mountains
One year after epic lift lines created outrage at Vail Resorts, the company — and skiers — are experiencing less crowded mountains this season. And it's not for lack of snow.What's happening: The Broomfield-based company's five Colorado resorts — including namesake Vail and Breckenridge — reported skier and rider visits "below expectations" through Jan. 8 the Colorado Sun reports. That's despite big snow totals and dangerous backcountry conditions in the state.The trend also runs counter to the average 13% increase in traffic at all 37 of its other North American resorts. Vail Resorts, which sells the Epic Pass, pledged...
Tom Brady retired with a 2-1 record against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady probably won't spend much time thinking about the Arizona Cardinals in retirement since he didn't have to worry about them as a player.Still, they did cross paths a few times during his 23-year NFL tenure. The big picture: Brady played the Cards three times total, ending his career with a 2-1 record against them.In their first matchup, Brady's Patriots beat Arizona 23-12 in 2004 on their way to a 14-2 season and his third Super Bowl ring.The Cards got their lone win against Brady in 2012, defeating the Patriots 20-18 on their way to a 4-0 start. Arizona...
What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
Here's a list of events worth checking out this weekend:🐶 Pet some pups at this weekend's Klondike Dog Derby in downtown Excelsior. Huskies are available for hugs Friday night before their big race around Lake Minnetonka on Saturday. Free. 🔭 The Bell Museum's Space Fest kicks off Friday night with a Mars viewing party (weather dependent). Stop by this weekend for a meet-and-greet with a retired NASA astronaut and a new Mars-themed planetarium show. Price varies.🧊 Art in Bloom fans, listen up: The Minneapolis Institute of Art is opening Ice in Bloom on Saturday, a garden of over 500 ice...
