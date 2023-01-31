ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Frenchmen and Decatur bars to lose revenue after Krewe Du Vieux changes route

NEW ORLEANS — Every year Krewe Du Vieux’s parade is one of Check Point Charlie’s busiest days of the year. “Mardi Gras day, Krewe Du Vieux and Halloween are the biggest nights of the year,” Claudia Boyle, a bartender at Check Point Charlie says. “Late afternoon, it starts getting real busy. You know, normally on a Saturday night, we have one or two bartenders, [during Krewe Du Vieux] we have four and a barback and the door guy.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Goodwill store opens on the Westbank

NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
lafourchegazette.com

Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GRAND ISLE, LA
NOLA.com

Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.

