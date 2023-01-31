Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Former Guilford county deputy charged with assault, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A former Guilford County Deputy Sheriff has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female Wednesday, Sheriff Danny H. Rogers said. Former Deputy James Winiarski was arrested and served with the warrants. · Body found on Ledford Middle School campus.
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's office: man fired gun after deputies entered house
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots at deputies during a standoff after deputies forced their way into a house. Deputies tried to serve a search warrant at a home on Beatle Drive at 1:45 p.m. Thursday but someone in the house would not let them inside.
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
abc45.com
Driver Arrested with Drugs in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputies began a traffic stop on Robin Lane in Archdale. After the vehicle stopped, a passenger attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught. Narcotics were also found during the vehicle search. A K9 was deployed to search the area where the passenger fled, discovering a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle, Heroin was also found.
Man who was charged 7 years after 2012 killing of Guilford County woman pleads guilty
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was charged with murder seven years after it was committed has pleaded guilty almost three years later. Jack Leon Coker was arrested in February of 2020 for the murder of Paula Joy Nicks, then 33, of Browns Summit. She was found dead of blunt-force trauma behind God’s House […]
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
abc45.com
Randolph County Courthouse Vandalized, Suspect Wanted
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday evening, the Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized. Sheriff’s Deputies say surveillance video shows a Black male in black in pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows. Deputies also...
Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
Greensboro mother pleads for justice after 8-year-old daughter shot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother spent the last six days in the hospital keeping a close watch on her 8-year-old daughter, a child she put to bed on Jan. 24 and hours later found her shot in the face in the middle of the night. “I’m thinking ‘you’re going to die in my hands,'” Anna […]
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
WXII 12
Greensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect gets away with cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are searching for a man who robbed a gas station. According to police, it happened Friday around 1:30 a.m. at the Marathon on the 2400 block of Randleman Road, near Interstate 40. Police say a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business...
Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
TikTok star tow truck driver not guilty in 2019 motorcycle crash death
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tow truck driver was found not guilty after being charged with the death of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash in 2019. According to Highway Patrol, Patricia Willard, 70, was killed and her husband Jerry was critically injured on April 27, 2019 when their motorcycle hit a […]
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
WXII 12
Detention officer vacancies rise at Forsyth Co. jail; conditions becoming 'inhumane', inmates say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates at the Forsyth County Detention Center (FCDC) said they are angry and scared now that detention officer shortages are impacting them at the jail. The rise in vacancies is happening after mandatory schedule changes were announced. This is a story WXII 12 News has...
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
Loaded gun found on inmate inside Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. Officials tell FOX8 that around 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro to […]
