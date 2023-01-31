ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Driver Arrested with Drugs in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputies began a traffic stop on Robin Lane in Archdale. After the vehicle stopped, a passenger attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught. Narcotics were also found during the vehicle search. A K9 was deployed to search the area where the passenger fled, discovering a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle, Heroin was also found.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Courthouse Vandalized, Suspect Wanted

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday evening, the Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized. Sheriff’s Deputies say surveillance video shows a Black male in black in pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows. Deputies also...
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
ASHEBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

