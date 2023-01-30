ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of Chula Vista man found in Otay Valley Regional Park

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

An 18-year-old man was booked into jail early Monday on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 49-year-old man whose body was found Sunday in the Otay Valley Regional Park, San Diego police said.

The suspect, Milton Daniel Tax Zuzun, was already in jail, accused of vandalism on Rancho Drive in Chula Vista, not far from where the body of Jose Gonzalez was found.

Chula Vista police arrested Tax on Saturday in connection with the vandalism case — the same day Gonzalez's family reported him missing.

According to San Diego police, Gonzalez was stabbed to death after a brief argument with Tax.

About 10:50 a.m. Sunday, family members found Gonzalez's body near a trail in the Otay Valley Regional Park, south of Rancho Drive and not far from where he lived with family, San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The lieutenant said Gonzalez frequented the area of the park where his body was found.

It appears Tax lives in Mexico, although it is unclear in what city, Shebloski said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case call the Police Department's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

