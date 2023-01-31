ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

q13fox.com

Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies arrest drug dealer, seize 100 pounds of drugs stored in Tacoma hotel rooms

TACOMA, Wash. - Deputies arrested a drug dealer in Tacoma on Thursday, and found nearly 100 pounds of drugs that he had been storing inside of hotel rooms. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for the 43-year-old suspect after learning that he had been violating the conditions of his parole.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years

SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

2 people found dead in Kent motel; police search for suspects

According to Kent Police, authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, with one person telling a dispatcher, "there has been a murder." When officers arrived at the Kent Valley Motel on Central Ave., they found a 43-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Alaska, who had died.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Four armed robberies so far this year in Sumner, same as all of 2022

SUMNER, Wash. - Sumner city officials say there have been four armed robberies so far this year, which is the same number the city saw in the entire year of 2022. Officials with the city say on January 20th surveillance cameras captured images of a suspect walking into a convenience store on the 1300 block of Main Street.
SUMNER, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries

RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Woman in Lake Stevens restaurant drug scheme sentenced to 10 years

SEATTLE - A Marysville woman who co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), 46-year-old Laura Rodriguez-Moreno was sentenced for distributing meth, heroin and fentanyl at her restaurant, Fuente de Café.
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe

TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer. The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation

SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Death investigation underway near motel in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Kent police are investigating a death early Wednesday morning. It appeared the scene was near the Kent Valley Motel. Investigators told FOX 13 News that there is not threat to the public. Information about the person who died or if any suspects are involved have not been...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA

