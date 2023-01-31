Perth, Australia — Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along an 870-mile highway last month in what an official said was like finding a needle in a haystack. Officials said the capsule the size of a pea was found south of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. It was detected by a search vehicle travelling at 43 miles per hour when specialist equipment picked up radiation the capsule was emitting. Portable search equipment was then used to locate it 6-and-a-half feet from the side of...

2 DAYS AGO