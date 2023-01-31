Esther Nakajjigo's family awarded $10 million from government for death

Trial begins 2 years after Colorado newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park 00:39

The family of Esther Nakajjigo was awarded over $10 million from the U.S. government in a wrongful death case stemming from a tragic accident in 2020.

Nakajjigo, a well-known activist from Uganda, became a philanthropic celebrity and immigrated to the U.S. for a fellowship at the Boulder-based Watson Institute. She was decapitated by a gate at Arches National Park in June 2020 while traveling with her husband Ludovic Michaud.

"This decision serves as a reminder of the importance of proper maintenance and safety measures in our national parks, so as to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future," Michaud said in a statement Monday. "The trial gave me and Essie's family members an opportunity to tell Essie's beautiful story, and it was so important to me to have the chance to stand up and speak for this amazing woman. The trial and this verdict have helped me significantly in the healing process and in my journey to find peace."

Her family filed a $270 million wrongful death lawsuit against the government in November 2020, alleging negligence on the part of the U.S. National Park Service, saying the agency failed to maintain metal gates for years.

On Friday, Bruce Jenkins, U.S. District Judge for the District of Utah, agreed, but only awarded about $10.5 million to her family, $9.5 million of which will go to her husband and the remaining $1 million going to her parents.

The government argued it should have paid $3.5 million.

Jenkins called the case unusual for several reasons, the first being that neither the victim nor the plaintiffs were U.S. citizens; "the husband is a French citizen, employed in and a resident of the United States. The parents are citizens of Uganda, a poor and heavily populated African nation, formerly part of the British Empire. 1 The deceased, Esther Nakajjigo was a citizen of Uganda, but at the time of her death, a United States resident, newly married to Plaintiff Ludovic Michaud."

Jenkins, in his 10-page decision, also said the U.S. Government admitted fault and apologized for Nakajjigo's death.

She was killed when an unsecured gate was blown by the wind at high speed into the rental car Nakajjigo and Michaud were in. Jenkins called the death "gruesome and overwhelmingly shocking."

Nakajjigo, 25, was a Ugandan human rights activist and moved to Colorado in 2019.

At age 17, Nakajjigo was recognized by the United Nations for her work for women, according to the claim. After seeing a pregnant 14-year-old girl die during a difficult delivery, Nakajjigo decided to use her college tuition money to start a nonprofit community health center that provided free reproductive health services to females aged 10-24.

Nakajjigo created a reality TV show that helped child mothers stay in school and develop life skills, according to The Denver Post .

"The show saw an audience of 6.3 million each week, and Nakajjigo was named Uganda's 'Young Personality of the Year,'" the Post reported.

The trial began in early December 2022 and lasted five days.

"By his verdict, Judge Bruce Jenkins has shown the world how the American justice system works to hold its own government accountable and greatly values all lives, including that of Esther Nakajjigo, a remarkable young woman from Uganda," said Randi McGinn, attorney for Nakajjigo's family.