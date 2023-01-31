Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In MontanaBryan DijkhuizenMontana State
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
NBCMontana
I-90 closed Livingston to Big Timber
MISSOULA, Mont. — Interstate 90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions with blowing and drifting snow. The Montana Department of Transportation released the following details:. I-90 from MP 331.0 to 370.8. Road Closed. Emergency Closure. Additional Information:. I-90 CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC DUE TO...
NBCMontana
Eastbound vehicles back up for miles amid I-90 closure in Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Miles of cars and semitrucks sat stuck on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston Wednesday. Some of the folks had no idea traffic was going to be a complete standstill. “Nobody was at the last exit telling us to get off or anything. Now they're saying...
NBCMontana
4 vehicle crash near Big Timber delays traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — With slick and dangerous road conditions, law enforcement agencies in southwest Montana are urging everyone to stay home. The Park County Sheriff Office says the entire stretch of I-90 from Bozeman to Big Timber is a complete sheet of ice. A four vehicle crash on Tuesday...
NBCMontana
MDT: I-90 closed, detour through Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — MDT reports I-90 is closed from mile marker 331 to 338 due to a blow over warning. Traffic is being detoured through Livingston.
NBCMontana
Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
NBCMontana
Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
Multi-phase development under construction in northwest Bozeman
A multi-phase project in north Bozeman is expected to bring plenty of commercial and residential properties to the area.
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Owner of Big Timber Bakery stays open to feed stranded motorists
The bakery served oven-fired pizza and was busy all night helping to make food deliveries to the nearby hotels and motor inns that were also busy accommodation travelers.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. voters to decide on Urban Transportation District
BOZEMAN, Mont — The Gallatin County Commissioners are now putting the creation of the Urban Transportation District in the hands of the voters. The commissioners heard from the public then unanimously put the resolution on the May 3rd special election ballot. Streamline transportation advocates say if it passes it...
NBCMontana
Montana's 1st Whole Foods Market is officially open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wednesday marked the grand opening of Whole Foods Market in Bozeman. Festivities started at 7 a.m., with doors officially opening at 9 a.m. You could feel the energy as the line stretched out to the end of the building. Some people were waiting since early Wednesday morning.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
NBCMontana
Documentary highlighting Montana author to be shown in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman's Emerson Center for Arts and Culture will show a Montana PBS documentary about the life and work of Ivan Doig, an acclaimed author. The film, titled "Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind," is narrated by former MSU adjunct professor, Bill Pullman. The showing takes...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Comments / 1