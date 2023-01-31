Read full article on original website
QPL plans to bring Black History forward
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Public Library is working to help bring Black History forward in the Tri-States. Rachelle Gage, community engagement specialist with QPL, says the library has researched and explored the roles that Quincy and the state of Illinois have played in African American history and will begin their program series Saturday.
Kroc Center to offer new photography course
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you've ever wanted to hone your photography skills this may be your chance. The Kroc Center has teamed up with local photographer Julie Ginos from GS Photography to offer two photography courses. These four-week courses are open to members of the public ages 14...
Annual Ben Sapps Memorial Shed Hunt returns in February
MARK TWAIN LAKE, Mo. (KHQA) — It's an outdoor adventure for kids. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake in partnership with the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter, the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and the Mark Twain State Park announced the return of the 11th Annual Ben Sapp Memorial Shed Hunt for Youth.
Community seeing the good in new police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Many people in the city of Louisiana, Missouri, were hesitant when Christopher Heatherly as named interim police chief. After a month in the position, many people are having a change of heart. "He's been doing a pretty good job from what everybody has told me....
Adams County, Quincy residents invited to take housing survey
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Experts say it could take nearly a decade to erase the nation’s housing shortage, which has driven up home prices and rent, pricing out many lower and middle-income families. The Great River Economic Development Foundation, GREDF, released a statement Monday announcing their acceptance of...
Macon man ejected in crash, life-flighted to hospital
MACON, Mo. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. after he was injured in an ATV crash. Christopher Maloney, 42, was operating a Honda TRX 400 EX eastbound on private property along South Allen Street in Macon when his vehicle hit a ditch, ejected Maloney, overturned and then came to rest on top of him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
La Belle homes goes up in flames; cause under investigation
LA BELLE, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled a northeast Missouri house fire early Wednesday afternoon. Crews were paged out at 12:15 p.m. for a structure fire at 411 Main Street in LaBelle. Firefighters told the Edina Sentinel that smoke was coming from the front of the two-story home,...
Quincy restaurant owner to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy restaurant was ordered to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, and penalties after a U.S. Labor Department investigation. Maya Restaurant and Cobain workers did not receive overtime compensation at the time and one-half their hourly rate of pay for hours over 40 in a workweek and in some cases did not earn the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Police: Man turns himself in for aggravated battery; victim in medically induced coma
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man is in a medically induced coma, and another man has turned himself in to authorities on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery. Bryan Paden, 40, surrendered himself at the Adams County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Quincy Police Department, QPD.
Montrose man facing drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
Carthage man arrested on felony drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Carthage, Ill., man suspected of distributing meth in Iowa has been arrested and is facing charges. Isaac Deshong, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the 300 block of Hansford Street in Carthage. Deshong had active warrants against him for delivery of...
