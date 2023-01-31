MACON, Mo. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. after he was injured in an ATV crash. Christopher Maloney, 42, was operating a Honda TRX 400 EX eastbound on private property along South Allen Street in Macon when his vehicle hit a ditch, ejected Maloney, overturned and then came to rest on top of him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.

MACON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO