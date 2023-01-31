Read full article on original website
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently Closing
The closures, all in shopping malls, have been called "unexpected" by social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com and BestLifeOnline.com.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US
Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores
Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
Full list of stores closing its doors as part of ‘retail apocalypse’ – see if your favorite is shutting shop
RETAILERS across the country have been closing up shop in what’s become known as a “retail apocalypse.”. From fashion retailers to grocery chains, nearly all have all been impacted by a rise in online sales in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reducing demand for brick and mortar businesses.
New and Enhanced Dillard’s Store Replacing Sears in Major U.S. Shopping Mall
The expanded Dillard’s store is scheduled to open in 2024. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, WREG.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Once-popular retail chain attempting comeback by opening new store in New Jersey
A once-popular retail chain is attempting to make a major comeback, starting with the opening of a new store in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. This summer, the retail chain Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will attempt to make a major comeback. According to CNBC, the retail chain will be opening a new flagship store location at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?
Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
List of 62 Additional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in 30 States Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Additional closings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBath&Beyond.com and BusinessInsider.com.
Six store changes Walmart is making in 2023 and how your shopping experience will look different
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closes an Entire Chain as Bankruptcy Looms
The troubled retailer has taken another major step to try to stave off closure.
Barnes & Noble making big comeback with 30 stores to open in ‘big-box revival’ as ‘retail apocalypse’ hits other brands
A MAJOR bookseller has revealed that it’s opening 30 new shops this year. Barnes & Noble seems to be making a revival at a time when other large chains have announced a raft of store closures. Retail commentators feared an apocalyptic scenario could hit the sector during the pandemic...
Dead Malls On The Rise Across The Country. Is This The End Of The Mall Era?
The world of shopping is evolving and the pandemic has accelerated the shift from physical stores to online shopping. As a result, many malls in America are facing closure, leading to the rise of so-called "dead malls". In this article, we will examine the causes and consequences of the decline of malls and their impact on the retail industry.
