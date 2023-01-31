Read full article on original website
Companies give people fake "manager" titles, and save billions
Would you rather be a front-desk clerk or "Director of First Impressions"? A barber or a "Grooming Manager"?How you answer could mean a significant difference in annual earnings. That's because companies routinely inflate workers' titles to avoid paying them in full for overtime work, according to researchers from the University of Texas and Harvard Business School.It's no secret companies go to great lengths to keep their labor costs down. What the new working paper reveals is that firms save a total of $4 billion in overtime payments a year simply by getting creative with titles. For employees, however, these inflated titles...
Is this the beginning of the end for Big Oil's windfall?
Oil and gas companies have had two years of skyrocketing growth, but this earnings season could mark the beginning of their descent back down to earth.
CoinDesk
Binance’s BNB Chain to Offer New Decentralized Storage System
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance’s blockchain network BNB Chain released on Wednesday morning thewhite paper for BNB Greenfield, a new decentralized data storage system that will round out Binance’s existing decentralized network. The decentralized storage system...
blockchain.news
Tesla's $140 Million Bitcoin Loss Shows the Risk of Crypto Holdings
The electric car maker Tesla announced on January 31 that it had incurred a gross impairment loss of $204 million for the year 2022 on its holdings of Bitcoin (BTC). This information was included in a filing that was submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. During the same time period, Tesla reported a gain of $64 million from changing BTC into fiat money at different periods during the year. Nevertheless, the company's cryptocurrency trading activities resulted in a net loss of $140 million for the year.
US News and World Report
Adani Spotlight Shifts to Regulatory Probes, Response to Allegations
HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say. Most of the conglomerate's shares...
US News and World Report
Britain's Finance Ministry Sets Out Draft Rules to Regulate Cryptoassets
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing. Cryptoassets, such as bitcoin, have little direct regulation globally, but regulators are taking a closer...
blockchain.news
BankProv Stops Offering Loans Secured by Crypto Mining Rigs
After wiping down $47.9 million in loans that were mostly secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs during the year 2022, the holding company for the cryptocurrency-friendly bank, BankProv, has announced that it would no longer provide loans that are secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs. Since September 30, 2022, BankProv has, according...
CoinDesk
How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that “Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing.” For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry’s reputation.
blockchain.news
U.K. Treasury Proposes Ambitious Crypto Regulations
His Majesty's Treasury has finally released a long-awaited consultation document in preparation for the imminent regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom. The comprehensive paper, which is 80 pages long, covers a wide variety of subjects, ranging from the challenges posed by algorithmic stablecoins to the concept of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and initial coin offers (ICOs).
Adani $2.5B share sale pushes through amid fraud claims
NEW DELHI (AP) — The closely watched $2.5 billion share sale launched by Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, was fully subscribed on Tuesday, bucking expectations after a turbulent week in which the conglomerate’s shares plunged in a tussle with a U.S. short seller. By the time trading...
CoinDesk
Crypto Winter Led to 91% Plunge in VC and Other Investments for January
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment in cryptocurrency companies plunged 91% in January from a year earlier. Given that these deals can take months to get done, any funding drought resulting from the November collapse of FTX might not even be fully reflected yet.
blockchain.news
Kazakhstan Seeks to Improve Cryptocurrency Trading Framework
Kazakhstan, which is home to one of the most significant Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in the world, has released a consultation paper in an effort to gauge the level of interest shown by the general public in proposed amendments that would improve the regulatory framework for cryptocurrency trading. The Astana...
Complex
Man Files $2.3 Million Lawsuit Against Woman He Says ‘Friend-Zoned’ Him
A man from Singapore has filed a $2.3 million lawsuit against a woman who he said caused him trauma when she apparently “friend-zoned” him, The Washington Post reports. The man in the case has been identified as drone racing executive K. Kawshigan, who filed the lawsuit after she rejected his advances and prompted “sustained trauma” and “reductions in his earning capacity.” The woman is contesting the defamation suit, which will be heard in Singapore’s High Court next week, and previously alleged he filed the suit “for an ulterior purpose” in an effort to get her to “comply with his demands to, among other things, resume communications with him.”
blockchain.news
Reliance Retail accept digital rupee at one store
Reliance Retail, one of the largest retail chains in India, has made an announcement stating that they have begun taking the digital rupee at one of their shop lines and have plans to roll out the implementation to all of their companies. According to a story published by Tech Crunch,...
blockchain.news
Kraken Closes Abu Dhabi Office
A cryptocurrency exchange known as Kraken has decided to close its headquarters in Abu Dhabi less than a year after receiving approval from local authorities to do business there. According to an article that was published by Bloomberg on February 2, it was announced that Kraken had shuttered its office...
Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023
Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
The US’s healthcare system discourages people from getting care, new study says
It’s no secret that the United States healthcare system is expensive, chaotic, and complex, especially when compared to other high-income countries. A new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, is putting some numbers on just how comparatively problematic the American healthcare system really is. It found that the US spends more on healthcare than any other high-income country, yet has the highest rate of patients with multiple chronic diseases and the lowest life expectancy at birth.
blockchain.news
Cardano's New Algorithmic Stablecoin DJED
Since the crash of the TerraUSD (UST) algorithmic stablecoin in May 2022, many users in the crypto ecosystem have acquired a weariness against that specific asset class. The market for algorithmic stablecoins has plummeted 10x from its all-time high before the Terra crash. However, this has not prevented Cardano network...
blockchain.news
Tether Denies Receiving Any Loans From Celsius
The company that is responsible for the most valuable stable coin in terms of market capitalization, Tether (USDT), alleges that they have never received a loan from the defunct cryptocurrency lender Celsius. This claim is based on the fact that Celsius no longer exists. The chief technical officer of the firm is the one who provided this information.
BBC
Government promises robust crypto regulation
The government has published proposals for crypto-asset regulation it hopes will "manage" the risks of the "turbulent industry". The sector has had a calamitous year, with assets collapsing in value by an estimated 75% from their peak of about $3 trillion in November 2021. Ministers estimate up to 10% of...
