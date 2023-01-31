Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
Plymouth man charged with endangering children while peddling methamphetamine
PLYMOUTH — Shawn George climbed out a second floor window of his apartment carrying a metal box while police and drug agents executed a
Large amount of meth seized inside home with children
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drug raid done on a home with four young children living in it results in meth, guns seized, and a man facing multiple charges, police say. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Wednesday drug detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of […]
Man allegedly brandishes knife during bar fight
Turbotville, Pa. — A man allegedly pulled a knife on another man in a bar fight last weekend in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say Joseph Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, and Cory Crabb, 36, of Northumberland, got into a fight shortly after 10 p.m. at "The Roost" bar at 5965 Susquehanna Trail. Crabb struck Bryer in the face multiple times during an argument, according to witness accounts...
Lackawanna County jury delivers mixed verdict in Scranton drug case
Feb. 2—A Lackawanna County Court jury found a Scranton man guilty of multiple misdemeanor drug possession charges but acquitted him on one related felony count and could not reach a verdict on others. Jurors returned the mixed verdict in the case of Chad Derrick Howey, 45, to Judge Michael...
Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township. Police […]
Man allegedly fought Hazleton City Police during arrest
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police had to subdue a man in Hazleton after he allegedly resisted arrest. In a news release, the Hazleton City Police Department says that at 11:39 p.m. on January 28, they were dispatched to a business on the 500 block of Alter Street where a man was reportedly […]
Two arrested on drug, gun charges following traffic stop
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, and later search that turned up a gun and multiple drugs in Hazleton City, police say. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Cedar Street and Shaft Road on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said they found […]
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
Police: Stolen firearm recovered, drugs seized
WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole on North Main Street arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics late Tuesday night. Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, was in possession of a loaded...
Suspects accused of snowboard theft at Camelback Resort
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three suspects they say stole a snowboard from the Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 26 around 12:30 p.m., a snowboard was stolen from the Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville. Investigators describe the board as a 2022 […]
Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
Child allegedly kept in dog crate, couple charged
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman from Susquehanna County are facing child endangerment charges after police say they locked children in a dog cage, denied them showers, and fed them out of pails. According to police, an unknown person called Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services and reported a child that was […]
Accountant sentenced for misuse of Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship nonprofit funds
WILKES-BARRE — A certified public accountant in the greater Hazleton area benefited at sentencing by not having a criminal history.
Two charged in Carbondale drug bust
Jan. 31—The Carbondale police found cocaine in a Luzerne County woman's bra and crack in her boyfriend's underpants early Saturday morning during a drug investigation. Kristy Cimilluca, 40, of Hunlock Twp., and Rolando Hidalgo, of Wilkes-Barre, were both arrested on drug charges filed by Officer Robert Williams. Earlier in...
Luzerne County man facing drug charges
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
Sentencing postponed for ex-Carbondale councilman for lottery ticket theft
Jan. 31—A Lackawanna County judge postponed sentencing Tuesday for a former Carbondale councilman who admitted stealing more than $163,000 in lottery tickets from a business where he worked. Judge Michael J. Barrasse continued the case of Joseph J. McDonald, 37, to give his attorneys, William Peters and William Thompson,...
15 arrested outside Wegmans in Johnson City: How police, store responded to protest
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reviewing possible charges against the 15 people arrested outside the Johnson City Wegmans during a protest Wednesday night. A crowd of about 50 people gathered between the grocery’s main building and the parking lot adjacent to Harry L Drive shortly before 7 p.m. The “Justice for Tyre” rally started out peacefully and was organized in the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis by police officers, and the arrest of Binghamton resident Hamail Waddell on New Year's Day.
