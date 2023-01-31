Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
The Haunted California Bar With a Killer View—and Criminal Past
It is not the celebrity ghost that brings us up to the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay. The cliffside view alone is worth the 50-mile drive from Santa Cruz, a seaside city not lacking in inspiring vistas. The kitchen offers a well-executed northern California surf ’n’ turf of fried artichokes, fish tacos, seafood sliders, pastas and more that put other local eateries to shame. Then there’s the intimate art deco bar and its tuck ’n’ roll swivel stools occupied by chatty locals in flannel shirts and hoodies, and the curious ceiling fresco of a matador spiking a bull....
Steph Curry Says ‘Not in My Backyard’ to New Homes in Swanky Bay Area Suburb
Steph and Ayesha Curry are asking the town of Atherton not to allow a multiunit development near their home as it considers how to hit a state-mandated housing deadline at the end of this month. The Currys sent a letter on Jan. 18 citing privacy and their kids’ safety as...
Rare Superbloom Could be Coming to California This Spring—Here’s Where to See the Spectacular Display
A Superbloom getaway is the silver lining to lots of winter rain. Here’s a guide to making the most of a floral Southern California spring.
Jo Koy adds second Sacramento date for his 2023 World Tour
(KTXL) — Sacramentans will have another chance to see Jo Koy in May. The comedian added a second tour date at the Golden 1 Center for Saturday, May 7, the venue announced Monday. Koy’s first Sacramento show for his “World Tour” is occurring on Friday, May 6. •Video Player Above: FOREIGNER’s upcoming summer Farewell Tour […]
L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run now includes bike ride through Pasadena
Avid bike riders will have the chance to participate in the 45th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run (LACFR) to be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, 2023. One of the largest and oldest running races in the U.S., this year’s event incorporates a 40-mile bike ride through Pasadena which starts and ends at the Chinatown Plaza on Broadway. The bike ride route includes Linda Vista Avenue, Woodbury Road, New York Drive, Huntington Drive, Sierra Madre Boulevard, Mission Road, Altadena Drive, among other streets in the San Gabriel Valley. More information is available at firecracker10k.org/bike.
What I spent on a marathon 2-day golf trip in Los Angeles
Welcome to Greens Fees, a travel series from GOLF aimed at helping you understand the dollars (and sense) of your next golf trip. I was supposed to hate Los Angeles. For much longer than I’d care to remember, my image of LA as a status-obsessed, wheatgrass-slugging hipster haven had stood as a playful straw man for my beloved hometown of New York.
