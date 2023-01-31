Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill.

At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill.

A man called 911 to report two people had just broken into his neighbor’s garage.

The man said the neighbor was elderly and the man had installed security cameras for her and monitors them.

If you recognize either person in these photos or know anything about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS.