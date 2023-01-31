ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage

By Shawn Garrett
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill.

At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill.

A man called 911 to report two people had just broken into his neighbor’s garage.

The man said the neighbor was elderly and the man had installed security cameras for her and monitors them.

If you recognize either person in these photos or know anything about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

Comments / 12

baby d
3d ago

what about the people who were on camera at self storage? getting in the gate without the code and getting in any unit without the key. no force of entry. they have them on camera, why is that not being bring to the forefront? as it should be. these criminals are ripping off everybody's personal items and self storage says they're working with the police department but I don't think the police department is working with them. U-Hauls, now our own storage units. nothing is safe. we can't keep it in our house 🤷

Reply(6)
5
Tacoma Aroma
3d ago

It’s crazy to me that law enforcement put up these “help us solve this crime” alerts, when Washington state is apparently practicing a catch and release program for criminals.

Reply(2)
5
Related
KEPR

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma man charged for allegedly killing 66-year-old mother

TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday after he was arrested for killing his mother in their Tacoma home. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Michael Gese with first-degree murder and two counts second-degree murder. Gese was scheduled to appear in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, but instead of appearing in court he was sent to receive a psychological evaluation.
TACOMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Officers crack down on shoplifters

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police made several arrests and recovered hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise during an anti-shoplifting operation on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at stores off Borgen Boulevard.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

1 killed in shooting at Graham residence

GRAHAM, Wash. — One man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Graham, Pierce County Sherriff's Department (PCSD) officials confirmed. PCSD responded just before 9 a.m. to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot in the backyard of a residence near a shed. The...
GRAHAM, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

SWAT team arrests burglar after standoff in Wallingford

A SWAT arrest happened last night in Wallingford after a standoff with police. The incident started when homeowners stepped outside and saw a man reported to be having a mental health crisis. The man then ran inside the home on N. 45th Street and Meridian Avenue N., locked the door,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
OLYMPIA, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle man accused of violently attacking and killing man with hammer faced a judge Thursday

34-year-old Christopher Martin, initially charged with first-degree assault and robbery, is now facing first-degree murder and robbery charges. His attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf. Seattle Police say on Jan. 13 Martin hit a man in the head with a hammer and stole his backpack. The attack happened on Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and was caught on camera by a metro bus.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Man, woman killed in double homicide at Kent Valley Motel

A 43-year-old Kent man and a 32-year-old Alaska woman were fatally shot late Tuesday night, Jan. 31 in what police called a double homicide at the Kent Valley Motel, 743 Central Ave. N. Officers were dispatched about 10:23 p.m. to the motel after multiple 911 callers reported sounds of gunshots...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Redmond police can now chase cars virtually

The Redmond Police Department started using StarChase, in January, to safely pursue fleeing suspects. StarChase is a handheld GPS launcher that uses technology to provide real-time information to the police. This allows officers to track a suspect’s car from a distance. Police can see when the suspect stops and then approach their car and arrest them. The StarChase device is then removed from the car with no damage. “Redmond Police Department is among a handful of agencies in Washington state participating in this program to test the efficiencies and effectiveness of the technology in the safe apprehension of fleeing suspects,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “StarChase is a tactical tool that allows our officers to make an arrest while keeping our officers, the suspect, and community members safe.”
REDMOND, WA
KING 5

Shooting at Kent motel leaves 2 dead; no suspect identified

KENT, Wash. — Two people were found dead Tuesday night at a motel in Kent after an apparent shooting, Kent police said in a release Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots inside one of the rooms.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
117K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy