news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police respond to fatal dog attack at Seastrand Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas police detective and City park employee are credited with saving a dog and its owner's life after being attacked by two rogue dogs at a local park. The incident happened around 9 am on Wednesday, February 1, after a city employee...
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston police arrest Las Vegas woman for attempted murder
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday. According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while...
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
news3lv.com
Police on scene of barricade involving robbery suspect in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a barricade situation involving a robbery suspect in the northwest valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to an incident near Washington and Twin Lakes. SWAT is investigating the scene. Evacuations are taking place around the area. Avoid the area.
8newsnow.com
1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night near a shopping center at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
CCSD police accuse administrators of attempted cover-up at elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police are claiming there was an attempt to cover up what they call “failings” at a Las Vegas elementary school. According to a police report 8 News Now obtained, it began after a special education teacher was accused of child abuse. Yet, authorities determined an effort […]
Bodycam video: Officer recounts rescue as car burned on Las Vegas Strip
Metro officer Derek Stebbins had to act fast to get an unresponsive driver out of a car as it burst into flames on the Las Vegas Strip Friday.
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Henderson police release body camera video of Christmas day shooting of burglary suspect
Henderson Police released body camera video Thursday that shows an officer shooting a burglary suspect during a foot chase on Christmas Day.
KTNV
Police: Driver fleeing police in stolen car crashes into taxis near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver fleeing police crashed into several taxis near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road. Police say officers tried to...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church says protective device didn’t stop catalytic converter theft
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves have been a real pain for CCLV Church off Bonanza near Pecos roads. “We have unfortunately been hit eight times over the last three years,” said Pastor Elvin Hayes Jr. The church hoped installing some wire cable cages around catalytic converters...
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
A Las Vegas judge found the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility not competent to stand trial Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and 3rd Street Tuesday evening. Police tell FOX5 it occurred at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of south 3rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This developing story...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
‘You never knew what was going on behind the scenes’: Neighbor recalls seeing Nathan Chasing Horse outside his previous residence
One day after his arrest, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that Nathan Chasing Horse lived at another home in North Las Vegas for six years. A man living in that neighborhood shared more about the things he saw during that time.
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
