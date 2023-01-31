Read full article on original website
Reward offered for information in deadly Newark hit-and-run
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are offering a reward after a child was killed by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey.It happened Tuesday in Newark.READ MORE: Newark community mourns 4-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driverPolice say the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck hit a man and his two daughters as they were crossing the street at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and North Ninth Street.One of the girls, a 4-year-old, died.Her 1-year-old sister was taken to a local hospital and later released. Their father suffered hip and leg injuries.Police are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust
LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
tapinto.net
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023
Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
tapinto.net
Maplewood Police Blotter - January 26 through February 1, 2023
MAPLEWOOD, NJ -Police Blotter covering the period January 26th – February 2nd, 2023. January 27, 2023: Larceny/ Theft: A walk in Citizen Report reporting a past tense package theft that was delivered to the front steps in the 700 block of Irvington Avenue. Victim reported that the package was delivered on Friday, January 25th at 3:37 pm.
Hollow-Point Bullets, Handgun Seized From Six In Linden Traffic Stop: Police
A traffic stop led charges for six, as well as the seizure of multiple handguns and hollow-point bullets in Linden, authorities said. Officers stopped a vehicle on the 1000 block of Summit Terrace and saw a handgun “laying on the floorboard” around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a release said. A second handgun was also found.
Police search for stolen pickup that ran down N.J. family in crosswalk, killing 5-year-old
Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a father and his two children in Newark, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead. Fanta Sangare, her 2-year-old sister and their father were crossing North 9th Street and Sixth Avenue West Tuesday when they were hit by a gray Dodge Ram 1500 TRX that had been stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.
tapinto.net
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Synagogue
NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He’s scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her car: Police
Police say they found Dwumfour inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police: Suspect in fatal Newark hit-and-run believed to be driving stolen pickup during crash
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, authorities say the driver of the vehicle was turning left at an intersection on Sixth Avenue and Ninth Street when they hit a family of three crossing the street on the way home to their apartment building.
13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
tapinto.net
Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence
SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again.
tapinto.net
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
tapinto.net
Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
tapinto.net
KENILWORTH POLICE BLOTTER: Warrant Arrest, DWI, Drug Paraphernalia & More
On 01/09/23 at 1353 hours Patrolman Riccelli conducted a motor vehicle stop on a green Jeep. On scene it was discovered the driver, Kenneth Harris from East Orange, NJ, had an outstanding warrant from Newark, NJ. As a result, he was arrested, processed and released with a new court date.
Paterson's scandal-plagued police department detained a man one year ago. He's still missing.
Felix DeJesus, 41, is described as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and 200 pounds. He was last seen the night of Feb. 2, 2022. Felix DeJesus' mysterious disappearance offers a window into the corruption in one force. [ more › ]
theobserver.com
KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old
On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
tapinto.net
Sayreville Councilwoman’s Neighbors Stunned, Scared at Her Death
SAYREVILLE, NJ — The La Mer housing development is ordinarily a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return from work at the end of a long day, pull their cars into a garage, and don't reappear again until the next morning. However, on the night of Feb....
Police Investigate Shooting On West State Street In Trenton
February 1, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Details are still sketchy at this time but just after 11:00 a.m. a shooting occurred…
Trenton stabbing suspect in custody
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Sayreville community in shock over shooting death of council member
Neighbors in a Sayreville community say they are shocked to find out a town council member was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Council Member Eunice Dwumfour was killed outside of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex where she lived, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting inside her SUV.
