CBP uncovers narcotics in radish shipment
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility uncovered a large amount of narcotics within a shipment of radishes on Sunday.
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale
Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
"I kill [Black people] for a living." A look at SDPD's newly released police misconduct files
Newly released investigations reveal a number of accusations of racial discrimination against SDPD officers. Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to release police officer misconduct investigations as part of a 2022 law aimed at improving transparency in law enforcement agencies. For the San Diego Police Department, many of the newly...
KPBS
Sheriff's video of deputies igniting a lighter when tasing Black father finally released
Last week, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage and internal reports from an incident that took place in 2019 in Imperial Beach. The video shows a deputy tasing a Black father who had come to a DUI check point to pick up his son, who had been detained with a group of teenagers in a car. Deputies' report of the incident said the driver of the car was unlicensed.
Military training rocks San Diego County with explosions and rumbling helicopters
SAN DIEGO — Loud booms and low-flying helicopters rocked several communities around San Diego County as the United States Army conducted "realistic environment" training. "Are you aware of several helicopters and loud explosions in the North Clairemont area," a viewer called into the CBS 8 newsroom to report. Loud...
kusi.com
San Diego Sheriff’s Department hosts stolen property viewing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On. Feb. 3 and 4, the San Diego Sherriff Department will hold a viewing event for people to identify stolen items they may have lost to burglars and criminals. Recovered items include tools, electronics and other household items. The property was stolen from storage units...
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
A Skydiver Slammed into a House After His Parachute Failed. He Survived.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A southern California skydiver is lucky to be alive after a midair mishap sent him crashing into the roof of a home at high speed. The San Diego Union...
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Woman Sentenced to 4½ Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy that Stole Over $1.1 Million in Unemployment Benefits
February 2, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County woman was sentenced today to 54 months in federal prison for her role as an organizer and leader of an extensive conspiracy that defrauded. California’s unemployment insurance benefit program out of more than $1.1 million. Catrina Gipson, 47,...
Armed woman wanted in 7-Eleven robbery
An armed woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven in the Nestor neighborhood is being sought by San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department.
Burglars target same Alpine VFW post twice in less than two months
Burglars target same Alpine VFW post twice in less than two months; Post Commander reports 6 break-ins at local VFW and American Legion posts since September
Tips sought in armed holdup at Nestor-area convenience store
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help identifying a woman who threatened a clerk with a pistol last month while robbing a Nestor-area convenience store.
Camp Pendleton Marine charged over Pacific Beach hotel assault
The San Diego City Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Camp Pendleton Marine accused in a physical altercation with two women at a Pacific Beach hotel.
kusi.com
Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
Man stabbed in neck in downtown San Diego, suspect arrested
A suspect was in custody after a man was stabbed in the neck near downtown San Diego, police said Thursday.
Teens arrested in connection to San Marcos shooting
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead in San Marcos last month, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office.
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
Moreno Valley Woman Sentenced to Prison for Unemployment Insurance Scam
A Moreno Valley woman was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 54 months in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies.
