Last week, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage and internal reports from an incident that took place in 2019 in Imperial Beach. The video shows a deputy tasing a Black father who had come to a DUI check point to pick up his son, who had been detained with a group of teenagers in a car. Deputies' report of the incident said the driver of the car was unlicensed.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO