San Diego, CA

KPBS

Sheriff's video of deputies igniting a lighter when tasing Black father finally released

Last week, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage and internal reports from an incident that took place in 2019 in Imperial Beach. The video shows a deputy tasing a Black father who had come to a DUI check point to pick up his son, who had been detained with a group of teenagers in a car. Deputies' report of the incident said the driver of the car was unlicensed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Sheriff’s Department hosts stolen property viewing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On. Feb. 3 and 4, the San Diego Sherriff Department will hold a viewing event for people to identify stolen items they may have lost to burglars and criminals. Recovered items include tools, electronics and other household items. The property was stolen from storage units...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
SAN DIEGO, CA

