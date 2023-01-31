Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Nevada Democratic lawmakers propose extra $250M for education staff raises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's Democratic state lawmakers have proposed adding an extra $250 million to create a matching fund that would support raises for education staffers in the state. The Senate and Assembly Democratic caucuses announced Friday that education funding for the next two years will automatically go...
news3lv.com
Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at pension double-dipping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's pension system suffers from a huge deficit, but it's also cutting big checks to public employees who are also collecting public salaries. Rachel O'Brien from OpenTheBooks.com joined us to talk about what this means.
news3lv.com
Calling all UNLV students! Attend Runnin Rebels game for chance to win free tuition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all UNLV students! Who's ready for a tuition giveaway?. If you've been wanting to go to a men's basketball game but haven't had the chance, this is the perfect one. On Friday, the Runnin Rebels will take on Fresno State at the Thomas and...
news3lv.com
Grass installed at Las Vegas Ballpark ahead of baseball season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As football season wraps up, baseball season at the Las Vegas Ballpark is right around the corner. Crews began installing grass on the playing surface at the ballpark Thursday morning. Jim Gemma, the media relations director for the Las Vegas Aviators shared the progress on...
Comments / 2