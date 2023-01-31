ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Nevada Democratic lawmakers propose extra $250M for education staff raises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's Democratic state lawmakers have proposed adding an extra $250 million to create a matching fund that would support raises for education staffers in the state. The Senate and Assembly Democratic caucuses announced Friday that education funding for the next two years will automatically go...
news3lv.com

Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
news3lv.com

Open the Books looks at pension double-dipping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's pension system suffers from a huge deficit, but it's also cutting big checks to public employees who are also collecting public salaries. Rachel O'Brien from OpenTheBooks.com joined us to talk about what this means.
news3lv.com

Grass installed at Las Vegas Ballpark ahead of baseball season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As football season wraps up, baseball season at the Las Vegas Ballpark is right around the corner. Crews began installing grass on the playing surface at the ballpark Thursday morning. Jim Gemma, the media relations director for the Las Vegas Aviators shared the progress on...
