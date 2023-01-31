ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bridgeport News: Downed Power Lines Close Poplar Street

2023-02-03@1:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Poplar Street has closed at Maplewood and Fairfield Avenue area due to downed power lines.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 Car Crash Barnum & Bishop

2023-02-12@9:28pm–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were injured in a crash at Barnum and Bishop Avenue. The gray van almost hit the gas station, missing it by inches.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

I-84 crash shuts down eastbound highway

CRONOMER VALLEY – A two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 near exit 32 for Route 747 in the Town of Newburgh around 6:30 a.m. Friday shut down both lanes for under an hours. One of the vehicles involved, an SUV, flipped over several times and ended on its side,...
NEWBURGH, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

2022-02-03@4:11am–#Bridgeport CT–A 911 call reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks St. The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 700 block of Brooks St. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire in a garage, which was quickly extinguished. The Fire Marshal arrived on the scene and requested the assistance of the Bridgeport Animal Control Unit due to suspicions of a possible puppy mill at this location but Animal Control determined that the location of the fire was not a puppy mill but a structure that housed the family pets. The cause is still being investigated. I’m waiting for a reply if any of the animals were injured or killed in the fire.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS

2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Construction Site Accident

At approx. 7:55am Stratford Fire Rescue was dispatched to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge for a 55-year-old female who had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge below. Stratford Fire Rescue responded to the scene with Car 3, Engine 1, Tac 5, Truck...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Too Much Of A Different Spirit

2023-02-02@11:40pm–#Fairfield CT– There is an allegedly intoxicated 19-year-old outside of the Temple of The Holy Spirit at Sacred Heart University. First responders are on the way. You can’t make this stuff up!. This new news report is made possible by:
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Today’s Vehicle Fire

2023-01-31@4:47pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Today's vehicle fire was a box truck on I-95 southbound near the exit 18 on ramp.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

