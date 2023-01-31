Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Downed Power Lines Close Poplar Street
2023-02-03@1:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Poplar Street has closed at Maplewood and Fairfield Avenue area due to downed power lines.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Car Crash Barnum & Bishop
2023-02-12@9:28pm–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were injured in a crash at Barnum and Bishop Avenue. The gray van almost hit the gas station, missing it by inches.
Mid-Hudson News Network
I-84 crash shuts down eastbound highway
CRONOMER VALLEY – A two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 near exit 32 for Route 747 in the Town of Newburgh around 6:30 a.m. Friday shut down both lanes for under an hours. One of the vehicles involved, an SUV, flipped over several times and ended on its side,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Structure Fire
2022-02-03@4:11am–#Bridgeport CT–A 911 call reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks St. The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 700 block of Brooks St. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire in a garage, which was quickly extinguished. The Fire Marshal arrived on the scene and requested the assistance of the Bridgeport Animal Control Unit due to suspicions of a possible puppy mill at this location but Animal Control determined that the location of the fire was not a puppy mill but a structure that housed the family pets. The cause is still being investigated. I’m waiting for a reply if any of the animals were injured or killed in the fire.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS
2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Construction Site Accident
At approx. 7:55am Stratford Fire Rescue was dispatched to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge for a 55-year-old female who had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge below. Stratford Fire Rescue responded to the scene with Car 3, Engine 1, Tac 5, Truck...
Man Wearing Ski Mask Approaches 2 Girls In Fairfield, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after two middle-school-aged girls reported a man in a white BMW-like car approached them wearing a ski mask.The incident took place in the town of Fairfield around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Collingwood Avenue.According to Fairfield Police Lt. Mich…
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Too Much Of A Different Spirit
2023-02-02@11:40pm–#Fairfield CT– There is an allegedly intoxicated 19-year-old outside of the Temple of The Holy Spirit at Sacred Heart University. First responders are on the way. You can’t make this stuff up!. This new news report is made possible by:
New Haven police arrest suspect who tried to steal register from hotel
A man faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to steal the cash register from the Courtyard Marriott in New Haven early Thursday morning.
DoingItLocal
Today’s Vehicle Fire
2023-01-31@4:47pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Today's vehicle fire was a box truck on I-95 southbound near the exit 18 on ramp.
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
'He was taken away': LI teen struck by car while riding bike to McDonald's job dies after 2-week coma
A 16-year-old boy left critically injured after he was struck by a car while on his bike in Nassau County two weeks ago has died.
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train in Dutchess County
Wassaic Branch service between Wassaic and Harlem Valley-Wingdale had to be replaced by buses for several hours this morning during the investigation.
