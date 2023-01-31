2022-02-03@4:11am–#Bridgeport CT–A 911 call reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks St. The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 700 block of Brooks St. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire in a garage, which was quickly extinguished. The Fire Marshal arrived on the scene and requested the assistance of the Bridgeport Animal Control Unit due to suspicions of a possible puppy mill at this location but Animal Control determined that the location of the fire was not a puppy mill but a structure that housed the family pets. The cause is still being investigated. I’m waiting for a reply if any of the animals were injured or killed in the fire.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO