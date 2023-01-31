Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
Missing Girl, 17, Likely Froze to Death After Driving Into a Ditch in Rural Wisconsin: Officials
Authorities believe they found the body of Daniela Itzel Velazquez who was last seen Sunday on foot and whose abandoned car was found by the road later that day Officials in Wisconsin believe they have found the remains of a missing teenager who likely froze to death in frigid temperatures. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen on foot Sunday near Blake Road in her hometown of Wrightstown, according to a missing person bulletin shard by the Brown County Sheriff's Office. Capt. David Poteat said her mother reported her missing later that day...
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha drummer awarded scholarship through Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A drummer from Menasha will have a chance to live out her music dreams after winning the Mile of Music Tundraland Scholarship. Audrey Lingnofski, 16, received a drum set and lessons for a year through Heid Music. Audrey started playing clarinet in middle school. However, she...
NBC26
Turning Neenah into a work of art
NEENAH (NBC 26) — D.B. Rouse and Adam Shea grew up together in Neenah. Life led them to live states away from each other. “Ben and I have been buddies for a long time,” said Adam Shea, photographer and owner of Adam Shea Photography. But one thing has...
WBAY Green Bay
Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share spotlight on Signing Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one truly succeeds alone, and every competitor needs a challenger. The Stingle triplets don’t have to look far to find either a support system, or some good competition. “Always have that one person that you compete against that’s going to push you to...
Fox11online.com
Cold weather ushers in the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter, so the weather is perfect for the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk built. Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures of Appleton spent Thursday building the desk on the FOX 11 Weather Deck. The FOX 11 Ice Desk will remain on...
WBAY Green Bay
Black History Month: Green Bay’s first permanent, Black resident, “Smokey” Dawson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month. Every Wednesday at 10 through February, Action 2 News will honor people who helped make this area and nation what it is today. According to local historian Mary Jane Herber, the history of African-Americans in Northeast...
WBAY Green Bay
Cindy Williams at Iola Car Show
seehafernews.com
Perfect Game Bowled in Manitowoc
There was a perfect game bowled last night at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. According to Western Kings Bowling League Secretary Brian Glaeser, the 300 game was authored by Todd Denfeld. It was Denfeld’s first ever 300. Meanwhile, at Meadow Sports Complex, there were two National Honor Count scores...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet’s closest approach
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Comet makes its closest approach to Earth Wednesday night. Grab your binoculars or telescope because Brad is going to show you where to look for it. And if you don’t want to go outside, he’ll tell you where you can watch the comet live, online.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
The latest developments on the Emerald Bay evictions
Executives explain why it was a necessary decision financially. Republicans and Democrats, local leaders and state lawmakers, want to replace the 120-year-old institution.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay's first permanent, Black resident
Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds arriving late in the day. Clouds will be increasing late Wednesday, but highs should still get up to around 20°
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police give insight into process following double homicide on Elkay Lane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the double homicide on Elkay Lane in Green Bay over the weekend, the Green Bay Police Department is sharing how they emotionally process seeing a traumatic crime scene. In the criminal complaint for suspect Richard Sotka, investigators recounted seeing pools of blood and...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Let Me Be Frank presents: Seroogy’s: Green Bay’s Willy Wonka
(WFRV) – Will one of Frank’s characters turn into a big blueberry or get sucked up a pipe filled with fudge? You’ll have to see his new show to find out!. Local 5 Live gets a preview of Let Me Be Frank’s latest show, Seroogy’s: Green Bay’s Willy Wonka.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Drummer gets Mile of Music scholarship
