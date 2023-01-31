Play Like A Girl with Dr. Kimberly Clay: Black Woman-Owned Non-Profit Partners with NFL to Support Girls in Sports, STEM

Read full article on original website
Diversity Woman Magazine Announces Third Annual ‘Elite 100’ Issue Honoring Extraordinary Black Women Leaders Changing the Face of Corporate America
Diversity Woman Magazine announces its third annual ‘ELITE 100′ issue, a tribute to 100 extraordinary Black women leaders. Each year, more and more Black women are undeniably making historic gains in corporate America. To celebrate these remarkable women and encourage those who will be featured in future lists,...
John H. Johnson’s Enduring Lessons on Growing Black Businesses
1987: John H. Johnson is named the first BE Entrepreneur of the Decade, having built Johnson Publishing Co. Inc., producers of Ebony, Jet, and Fashion Fair cosmetics into an international powerhouse. On occasion, I have been asked which interviews have been among my favorites during my tenure at BLACK ENTERPRISE....
Philadelphia Eagles’ Autumn Lockwood Set to Become First Black Woman to Coach in the Super Bowl
It’s only right for the NFL to diversify things with the Super Bowl taking place during Black History Month. Assistant performance coach Autumn Lockwood will become the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl as she joins the Philadelphia Eagles staff for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII championship.
Propel Fitness Water and Michael B. Jordan Join Forces to Provide Resources, Access for Fitness
Propel Fitness Water is dedicated to increasing access to fitness – and has an ambitious new look and partner to help drive their mission. In the brand’s most impactful partnership to date, Propel has joined forces with actor, director, and producer Michael B. Jordan to introduce the brand’s next chapter.
Black Health Launches ‘Get Me Vaxxed’ for Black History Month
Those parents understand the wisdom of fully immunizing their children against measles, mumps, chicken pox and others on the list of contagions that can injure, maim and, yes, kill. They know that getting a child vaccinated is an act of love and that the Black community, overall, long has ensured...
