West Virginia State

Metro News

Last abortion clinic in West Virginia files federal suit over state’s new law

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, which had been the state’s last abortion clinic, has filed a federal lawsuit over the ban passed last fall. The plaintiffs are asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia to issue an injunction to block the entire ban while the full case is considered by the court. They contend West Virginia’s law is irrational and unconstitutional.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the committee’s Democratic minority raised concerns about whether it […]
lootpress.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
backcountryhunters.org

The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues

West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
WVNS

West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
WTRF- 7News

Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
wajr.com

Mon Power encouraging customer bill help for National Energy Assistance Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Mon Power encourages customers to take advantage of their half-dozen payment assistance options. As part of National Energy Assistance Day, thousands of Mon Power customers are being offered federal and state assistance programs with guidance from West Virginia employees. The programs are being offered for both short-term and long-term assistance, regardless of circumstance.
Metro News

Two-year search for Huntington man on drug charges ends in California

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in southern West Virginia has been arrested in California. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force announced Thursday that Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, was taken into custody in Los Angeles Wednesday.
