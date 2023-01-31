Read full article on original website
Bill set to ban gender-affirming care for minors advances after public speaks against it
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A wave of opposition took over the West Virginia House of Delegates chambers as dozens of people spoke out against a bill that would ban minors from getting gender-affirming care, including surgeries and medications. During Thursday's public hearing, Robyn Kincaid, who said she is a...
Last abortion clinic in West Virginia files federal suit over state’s new law
Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, which had been the state’s last abortion clinic, has filed a federal lawsuit over the ban passed last fall. The plaintiffs are asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia to issue an injunction to block the entire ban while the full case is considered by the court. They contend West Virginia’s law is irrational and unconstitutional.
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
West Virginia lawmakers to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the committee’s Democratic minority raised concerns about whether it […]
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
Governor Justice explains his “Welcome Home” program to bring veterans to West Virginia
(WTRF) – The question of how to make West Virginia more attractive for people to move to the state keeps circulating around the legislature. There have been several solutions for bring veterans here in particular. Governor Justice announced $5,000 for veterans to move to the Mountain State during his State of the State Address. West […]
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Poll: Most West Virginians oppose ‘Culture War’ bills, many young adults consider leaving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A recent scientific poll indicates young West Virginians are unhappy with the Legislature’s focus on divisive social issues to the point that a majority would at least consider leaving the state if the restrictive bills are passed and the trend continues. Already a subscriber? Log...
West Virginia bill would allow felons to vote when released from prison
A West Virginia bill in the Senate would allow felons to vote when they are released from prison. The bill would amend a 1931 code relating to voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals; and restoring suffrage for a person incarcerated for a felony conviction upon release. Senate Bill 38 would allow those who have been […]
West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted Monday to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors before advancing the legislation to the full House of Delegates. The bill was greenlit after considerable conversation during which the...
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues
West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Mon Power encouraging customer bill help for National Energy Assistance Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Mon Power encourages customers to take advantage of their half-dozen payment assistance options. As part of National Energy Assistance Day, thousands of Mon Power customers are being offered federal and state assistance programs with guidance from West Virginia employees. The programs are being offered for both short-term and long-term assistance, regardless of circumstance.
Two-year search for Huntington man on drug charges ends in California
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in southern West Virginia has been arrested in California. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force announced Thursday that Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, was taken into custody in Los Angeles Wednesday.
