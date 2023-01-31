ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoore, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Golden Bears stay atop TCC

The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball remain atop the Tri-County Conference standings following wins over Hanford West and Kingsburg. Sierra Pacific is currently 15-8 overall and 5-0 in the TCC. The Golden Bears defeated the Hanford West Huskies 56-19 on Jan. 24 in Hanford. Mia Va'asili led the way...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Allen Perryman to coach at Sac State, leaves Hanford West after one season

Allen Perryman said returning to his Alma mater Sacramento State and coaching was an opportunity he couldn't refuse. Perryman, who was the head coach at Hanford West High School, was named the safeties coach at Sacramento State on Jan. 23. The move ends Perryman's one-year tenure as the Huskies head coach.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

COS softball opens with sweep

Emily Ibarra picked up where she left off for College of the Sequoias softball team. The former Redwood High standout went a combined 4 for 8 with five RBIs to help the Giants open the season with a doubleheader sweep of host Modesto on Jan. 28. Ibarra hit .526 in...
VISALIA, CA
sjvsun.com

Tedford taps familiar face as Fresno St.’s next offensive coordinator

Fresno State Football has found its next offensive coordinator, promoting wide receivers coach Pat McCann to the position. Head Coach Jeff Tedford also promoted offensive quality control coach Matt Wade to quarterbacks coach. The backstory: McCann is still relatively new to Fresno State. He joined Tedford’s staff ahead of last...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt

With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Men Killed in Fiery Crash in Kings County

Two men were killed in a head-on crash that ended with one vehicle bursting into flames on the evening of Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. near Corcoran in Kings County. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a Ford Escape was traveling north on 10th Avenue near Niles Avenue, while a driver in a Toyota Corolla was heading south on 10th.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Council to hear presentation on Central Valley Corridor project

The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will listen to a presentation on the availability of $84 million in California Department of Transportation money for the development of regional transportation planning. Part of the regional planning would include the Central Valley Corridor portion of the High Speed Rail project. The state...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Officer, suspect named in Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Selma Police officer killed Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officials say Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

