Lexington County, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

26-year-old male body found on Bush River Rd. ruled suicide

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department provided more details regarding a body found near an abandoned building located at 1144 Bush River Road on Sunday. According to officials, investigators located the body of a 26-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The individual was deceased at the scene, and investigators immediately began a suspicious death investigation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Co. deputies arrest man accused of forging stolen checks

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies arrested 27 year old Matthew William Bagley after he was accused of using his cell phone to deposit checks into a bank account of someone else. According to officials, around November 18, 2022 Bagley forged checks they say were written in...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspects in Sumter County arrested and charged with robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects are being charged in connection with multiple robberies in Sumter County. The Sumter Sheriff’s office reports 31-year-old Travis Pollock and 41-year-old Andrew Thomas Scurry are accused of stealing a pressure washer, customized bicycle, truck, and cash. Authorities said on Sunday, Jan. 29, at...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

