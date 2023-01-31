Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
WIS-TV
wach.com
"He had to make a decision": Sheriff talks about deputy's actions before deadly crash
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — WACH Fox News has learned new information about acrash that killed Camden High School student, Laila Houser. The 17-year-old died after she sped away from a Kershaw County deputy early Sunday morning. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Lee Boan released dashcam video of what led up...
wach.com
S.C. man allegedly fatally shot wife, stepdaughter, and self while another child was home
RED BANK, S.C. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 48-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself while a minor was also in the house. According to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting took place at a home on...
WRDW-TV
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County, found in pickup
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year. Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup...
coladaily.com
26-year-old male body found on Bush River Rd. ruled suicide
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department provided more details regarding a body found near an abandoned building located at 1144 Bush River Road on Sunday. According to officials, investigators located the body of a 26-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The individual was deceased at the scene, and investigators immediately began a suspicious death investigation.
wach.com
Richland County deputy fired and arrested for warrants in Fairfield County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County deputy was fired and then arrested after Sheriff Lott says he was connected to a Fairfield County investigation that started last month. 35-year-old Jason Edwards, was arrested and charged with four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and 1 count of...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male. The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies arrest man accused of forging stolen checks
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies arrested 27 year old Matthew William Bagley after he was accused of using his cell phone to deposit checks into a bank account of someone else. According to officials, around November 18, 2022 Bagley forged checks they say were written in...
abccolumbia.com
WIS-TV
Suspects in Sumter County arrested and charged with robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects are being charged in connection with multiple robberies in Sumter County. The Sumter Sheriff’s office reports 31-year-old Travis Pollock and 41-year-old Andrew Thomas Scurry are accused of stealing a pressure washer, customized bicycle, truck, and cash. Authorities said on Sunday, Jan. 29, at...
wach.com
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department asking the public to help them find an armed and dangerous
Lexington, SC 02/01/2023 (Paul Kirby) - Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public in hopes that someone will know where a man they says may be armed and dangerous is located. The have multiple warrants for Orlando Rodriquez Green, 34. According to a spokesperson...
Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
