High Falls, NY

What To Wear For The Arctic Blast Ripping Through the Hudson Valley

After what felt like the warmest January in history, Hudson Valley residents are hunkering down for an arctic blast heading their way. According to the National Weather Service parts of the Hudson Valley will be feeling the cold burn of winter with - 3-degree weather. If you factor in the wind chill, it will feel something like -21 degrees across the Hudson Valley. Some spots in Ulster County are expected to experience a -40 degree wind chill.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Important Message Posted On Specials Board By Diner, NY

A family-run diner in the Hudson Valley this week posted something unusual instead of the afternoon specials. Mike's Diner in Cairo on Wednesday had an after-breakfast note to their customers that they posted on their Facebook page where they would normally post the menu. If you are familiar with Mike's...
CAIRO, NY
Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Demolished After Early Morning Fire (Video)

A 4-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Poughkeepsie, New York destroyed two buildings including a popular pizza place. It was just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning (2/1) when firefighters responded to 786 Main Street in Poughkeepsie to reports of a fire at Tony's Pizza Pit. As we reported, firefighters from numerous departments responded to a fire that allegedly started at the popular pizza place and spread to a neighboring 3-story apartment building.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station

According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
KINGSTON, NY
