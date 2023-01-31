Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New independent bookstore coming to Five Points in Columbia
A new independent bookstore will be opening soon in Columbia’s Five Points district. All Good Books, the result of a partnership between local residents and friends Ben Adams and Clint Wallace, will be opening at 734 Harden St. in Five Points. Adams, who previously ran Odd Bird Books on...
Upcoming music events in Columbia and the surrounding areas
Wanting to add more concerts and festivals to your 2023 calendar? Check out these local + regional music events coming up this spring.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Columbia Star
Brookland-Cayce High School inducts educator into Hall of Fame
Brookland-Cayce High School has inducted its newest Hall of Fame member. Linda Bundrick-Brown was honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from Lexington Two and Brookland- Cayce High in 2010 but has returned each year...
Soda City Biz WIRE
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location
West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
cn2.com
Local Chef is one of three representing South Carolina
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Masone is one of three culinary experts selected to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. The South Carolina...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The unique SC problem of bad traffic safety
Did you know that our country has one of the worst traffic safety records in the world? If you do, you would probably not be surprised to also learn that South Carolina drivers cause the most traffic accidents in the country which gives our state the highest traffic fatality rate, as well. And this statistic keeps our next guest very busy. Mike Switzer interviews Amy Johnson Ely, executive director of the Palmetto Cycling Coalition in Columbia. Disclaimer: Mike Switzer is a member of the PCC.
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
wach.com
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
WIS-TV
Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said River Bluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday. The district representative said the switch was made after a threatening e-mail was sent. Richland School...
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Place Mall | Shopping mall in Dentsville, South Carolina
Columbia Place (formerly Columbia Mall) is one of South Carolina's largest shopping malls, with nearly 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. The mall is located just off Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 on Two Notch Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
Residents concerned flooded road could be dangerous
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some frustrated residents in Richland County are searching for answers for what they call an inaccessible road, which they believe is a safety hazard. Dorthey Metze has been living on Lilton Road for over 20 years. She says in the past few years the road’s conditions have worsened due to flooding. With recent rain, standing water has increased her concern for her safety and that of her neighbors.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Chicago-based traffic control company leases flex space in Lexington
A Chicago-based company that specializes in traffic control and pavement marking services recently leased an 8,400-square-foot flex building in Lexington. Roadsafe Traffic Systems has leased the building at 1718 Two Notch Road in Lexington. Macon Lovelace and Bruce Greenberg of Trinity Partners assisted long-time client Iron Sport Properties in securing the long-term lease for Roadsafe, who was represented by Jake Nidiffer.
live5news.com
Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple won big after buying a $10 ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say. The couple, who did not wish to be identified, purchased the ticket at the Refuel on Island Park Drive, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The wife picked out the ticket...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Comments / 0