Did you know that our country has one of the worst traffic safety records in the world? If you do, you would probably not be surprised to also learn that South Carolina drivers cause the most traffic accidents in the country which gives our state the highest traffic fatality rate, as well. And this statistic keeps our next guest very busy. Mike Switzer interviews Amy Johnson Ely, executive director of the Palmetto Cycling Coalition in Columbia. Disclaimer: Mike Switzer is a member of the PCC.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO