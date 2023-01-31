ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New independent bookstore coming to Five Points in Columbia

A new independent bookstore will be opening soon in Columbia’s Five Points district. All Good Books, the result of a partnership between local residents and friends Ben Adams and Clint Wallace, will be opening at 734 Harden St. in Five Points. Adams, who previously ran Odd Bird Books on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Brookland-Cayce High School inducts educator into Hall of Fame

Brookland-Cayce High School has inducted its newest Hall of Fame member. Linda Bundrick-Brown was honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from Lexington Two and Brookland- Cayce High in 2010 but has returned each year...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location

West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Local Chef is one of three representing South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Masone is one of three culinary experts selected to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. The South Carolina...
ROCK HILL, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The unique SC problem of bad traffic safety

Did you know that our country has one of the worst traffic safety records in the world? If you do, you would probably not be surprised to also learn that South Carolina drivers cause the most traffic accidents in the country which gives our state the highest traffic fatality rate, as well. And this statistic keeps our next guest very busy. Mike Switzer interviews Amy Johnson Ely, executive director of the Palmetto Cycling Coalition in Columbia. Disclaimer: Mike Switzer is a member of the PCC.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents concerned flooded road could be dangerous

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some frustrated residents in Richland County are searching for answers for what they call an inaccessible road, which they believe is a safety hazard. Dorthey Metze has been living on Lilton Road for over 20 years. She says in the past few years the road’s conditions have worsened due to flooding. With recent rain, standing water has increased her concern for her safety and that of her neighbors.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Chicago-based traffic control company leases flex space in Lexington

A Chicago-based company that specializes in traffic control and pavement marking services recently leased an 8,400-square-foot flex building in Lexington. Roadsafe Traffic Systems has leased the building at 1718 Two Notch Road in Lexington. Macon Lovelace and Bruce Greenberg of Trinity Partners assisted long-time client Iron Sport Properties in securing the long-term lease for Roadsafe, who was represented by Jake Nidiffer.
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple won big after buying a $10 ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say. The couple, who did not wish to be identified, purchased the ticket at the Refuel on Island Park Drive, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The wife picked out the ticket...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy