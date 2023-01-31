Read full article on original website
KING-5
Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup
SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
capitolhillseattle.com
Don’t throw traffic cones at Madison bus rapid transit construction workers — Here’s who to contact about night noise
After just over a year of work, construction is still less than 50% complete on the Madison bus rapid transit line. This week’s noisy night time work apparently pushed a few people over the edge. In an altercation caught on video Friday night, an agitated man can be seen...
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
The Suburban Times
Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Meetings are back
We’ve not met since March of 2020 but we are excited to announce that Feb. 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m., our Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Meetings will begin with first-Mondays-of-every-month gatherings to discuss neighborhood goings-on! This Feb. 6 meeting will be held at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma and Pierce County Partner to Provide Access to Data on Community Disparities
TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma and Pierce County have collaborated to create a second version of the Equity Index, an interactive mapping tool initially launched by the City in 2018 to visually highlight disparities across Tacoma. In addition to a freshly updated Tacoma Equity Index that now includes the latest Census information, the Pierce County Equity Index has launched to evaluate inequities in all of Pierce County.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
The Suburban Times
Sound Transit Board formally adopts $1 ORCA LIFT fares
Sound Transit announcement. The Sound Transit Board formally adopted the $1 fare for ORCA LIFT riders on Sound Transit services, effective March 1. The move follows the completion of a six-month demonstration project implemented in September 2022 at the Board’s direction. “A person’s income should never be a barrier...
Proposed Pierce County resolution targets possible airport
SEATTLE — The Pierce County Council is doubling down on its effort to halt a potential airport site in the area. A resolution requests that any greenfield site in Pierce County be excluded from consideration for a new airport. There are currently two greenfield sites being considered in the...
The Suburban Times
Hundreds gather for Chief Leschi Memorial Walk
City of Lakewood announcement. We were honored to participate in the Chief Leschi Memorial Walk Jan. 27, 2023 led and organized by the Nisqually Tribe. A few hundred people gathered at the Oakbrook Plaza under drizzly skies. As they arrived they received bright red long-sleeved shirts handed out by the tribe honoring the upcoming 100-year anniversary of the Medicine Creek Treaty and Chief Leschi – the last Chief of the Nisquallies.
Burley Lagoon Geoduck Battle Enters Next Phase
The Taylor Shellfish Co. plan to convert part of its existing manila clam and oyster beds in Burley Lagoon to geoduck aquaculture has moved forward. Fourteen months after seeking comments on a draft, ...
The Suburban Times
Letter: Lakewood Businesses Support Lakewood Y
These Lakewood businesses have pledged to support the Lakewood YMCA. It is important to recognize this support as it only makes our local community stronger. The Lakewood Y is a community hub that offers so much to so many. Outside of the public school system it may offer more to Lakewood youth than any other organization. From swimming lessons and swim team to basketball, gymnastics and after school programs. It has activities for most all youth of all ages and the Y even has financial income based scholarships to make it more affordable and accessable.
KUOW
What are the legal protections for people living in their vehicles?
Close to half of unhoused people in King County live in their vehicles. The city of Seattle suspended parking enforcement during the early months of the pandemic, giving temporary respite to thousands of people who live with the constant risk of their residences being ticketed, impounded, and potentially put up for auction.
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
q13fox.com
WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield
TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
The Suburban Times
CERT Registration Now Open
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) invites community members who live or work in Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom to attend the next session of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) classes. The training will be held February 28 – March 18, 2023 and registration is now open.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
