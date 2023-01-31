These Lakewood businesses have pledged to support the Lakewood YMCA. It is important to recognize this support as it only makes our local community stronger. The Lakewood Y is a community hub that offers so much to so many. Outside of the public school system it may offer more to Lakewood youth than any other organization. From swimming lessons and swim team to basketball, gymnastics and after school programs. It has activities for most all youth of all ages and the Y even has financial income based scholarships to make it more affordable and accessable.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO