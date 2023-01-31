ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Tries to Breastfeed Baby Esti While Her Son Shows Off His Counting Skills

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Chrissy Teigen is newly a mom of three, and has been hilariously documenting her journey of balancing care for a newborn as well as two older children on social media.

The model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Jan. 30) to share a video in which she’s seen attempting to breastfeed her daughter Esti while her four-year-old son Miles sits next to her on the couch counting. When Teigen began recording, Miles was at number 91 and throughout the course of three IG Stories, he made it to number 174 (accidentally skipping 173 along the way) while the Cravings author gets visibly more bored.

Watch the Stories before they disappear here .

Billboard confirmed that John Legend and Teigen had welcomed their third child together on Friday (Jan. 13), and a few days later, the couple shared a photo of Miles and six-year-old daughter Luna holding their newborn sister, who is wrapped in a fuzzy white blanket. “She’s here!” Teigen captioned the photo. “Esti Maxine Stephens.”

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” she continued. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?”

Word that Esti had arrived first spread after Legend, performing at a private concert, told attendees that he was now a dad of three. “What a blessed day,” he reportedly said at the time, remarking that he’d spent a lot of time at the hospital and hadn’t gotten much sleep ahead of the event. Still, he said he felt “energized” after the baby’s birth.

