Outpouring of support from Central Coast residents helps raise over $160,000 for storm relief
SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8, Central Coast ABC, Estrella TV Costa Central and the American Red Cross of the Central Coast partnered on a storm relief telethon that raised $160,077 to support people impacted by the devastating January storms on the Central Coast. Donations came in from individuals, companies and organizations who generously gave money to help those in need.
Mobile Disaster Assistance Services locations in South Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management has announced mobile disaster assistance centers in south Monterey County for those impacted by winter storms. Starting Friday Four locations for residents to register for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance in south Monterey County have been confirmed...
Volunteers needed to clean up Seacliff State Beachfront
APTOS, Calif. — It’s been almost a month since winter storms battered the Central Coast and split the Seacliff State Beach pier in half, sending piles of huge pieces of wood on the shore — clean-up is off to a slow start. According to a spokesperson for...
Storm damage in Monterey County tops $100 million
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The dollar amount associated with damage caused by the devastating January storms continues to mount on the central coast, in Monterey County that figure now topping $125 million. That dollar amount was released by the Monterey County Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday, but even as...
Off-duty Capitola officer and neighbor rescue woman from burning home in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — An off-duty Capitola Police officer and a civilian saved an older woman from a burning home in Watsonville Thursday morning, police reported. According to Watsonville police, the house fire was on Blanca Lane when off-duty officer Armando Sanchez and his neighbor, Miguel Hernandez, rushed to aid the woman occupant by knocking down the door and carrying her to safety.
Soledad police respond to community reports of loud bangs at night
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad police are addressing the numerous complaints of loud noises that have been happening around the city in the past several weeks. According to police, loud bang sounds have been occurring in the agricultural areas east and southeast of the city limits. Officers say that they...
Identity revealed of missing diver off Fanshell Beach in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard's search continues for a missing 27-year-old diver who went missing off Fanshell Beach in Monterey County on Saturday. According to the Coast Guard, they have confirmed the missing diver as Zachary Nelson, 27, from an identification card but they have yet to determine where Nelson is from.
Monarch butterfly population continues to grow in the west
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — For the second year in a row, the Monarch Butterfly population has continued to grow. Volunteers in California took part in the 26th Western Monarch Count, which took place from Nov. 12 to Dec. 4, 2022, ahead of heavy rains hitting the coast. More than 250 people counted clusters of monarch butterflies at 272 sites across coastal California and a few sites in interior California and Arizona.
Pajaro River and levee update given during Monterey County Board of supervisors meeting
Calif. — An update on the Pajaro River and levee was given on Tuesday during the Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting. Mark Strudley, the executive director of the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency, was part of the presentation. The flood agency is a joint powers agency that...
Salinas Valley farmers work to recover from storm damage
SALINAS, Calif. — Rising levels of the Salinas river and heavy rain caused flooding to roughly 20,000 acres of farmland in the Salinas Valley. Now, many Monterey County farms are recovering after a series of storms destroyed their land. Some farmers returning to operations, while others are not so lucky.
Highway 9 may reopen soon, bringing relief to businesses
BEN LOMOND, Calif. — It's been almost a month since a massive landslide closed a portion of Highway 9 , congesting traffic and causing a headache for first responders, residents and businesses. Now Caltrans says the road could open as soon as next week. Highway 9 runs from Santa...
San Benito County announces times and dates for flood assistance centers
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — San Benito County has released dates and times for assistance centers for residents affected by floods caused by the recent storms. The assistance center will help with flood assistance programs, housing and rent programs, questions regarding insurance vital records replacements and emergency help with immediate needs such as food, unemployment and immediate needs.
Naval Support Activity Monterey announces its annual force protection exercise
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Naval Support Activity Monterey base announced that they will participate in an annual force protection exercise that could affect traffic patterns on and around the base. The Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is conducted annually and it is not being conducted in response to any specific...
San Carlos School community coming together Thursday following an alleged shooting threat
MONTEREY, Calif. — Doors remain closed Thursday at San Carlos School, as the community works to recover from a shooting threat. “You never believe it's going to happen in your backyard,” says Crystal LoManto, San Carlos School parent. According to Monterey police, a man called the school just...
Santa Cruz police release data on 2022 catalytic converter thefts
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department has released numbers of catalytic converter thefts and the types of vehicles thieves are stealing converters from. According to police, between 2022-23, the top two vehicle models experiencing catalytic converter thefts were Honda Accord (years 2001-2007) and Toyota Prius (years 2001-2010).
San Jose CHP investigate fatal accident on Highway 101 involving a Gilroy man
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A fatal accident occurred in San Jose early Wednesday morning after a man from Gilroy was struck from behind when traveling on Highway 101 north of Story Road. According to the California Highway Patrol at around 5:55 a.m. it was determined that a 39-year-old Hispanic...
Celebrities tee off for Central Coast nonprofits at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teed off Wednesday as three celebrity-studded events for charity took over The Hay short course. “I never take this for granted, I really do love this part of the country. I love Monterey, I love Carmel-by-the-Sea, I love Pebble. I love all of it," said actor Josh Duhamel. "The golf here is second to none and the fans, the volunteers I just love the whole vibe. And especially in weather like this."
Man threatens San Carlos School in extortion attempt, Monterey police say
MONTEREY, Calif. — Classes and after-school events are canceled Thursday at San Carlos School in Monterey following a school shooting threat Wednesday. Police say the threat is being described as an extortion attempt. A letter sent to parents Wednesday night reads, in part:. "Out of an abundance of care...
Memorial to be held Tuesday for 7 Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A memorial service will be held Tuesday for the seven victims of last week's shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay. The interfaith service will be held at the Boys and Girls Club Event Center at 530 Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay starting at 4 p.m. Then there will be a candlelight procession, a dinner, and an opportunity for folks to come together at 735 Main Street.
Pacific Grove police arrest man for carjacking and kidnapping
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove police arrested a man for carjacking and kidnapping on Wednesday at a Chevron in Pacific Grove. According to investigators, Zachary Drehobl, 36, of Seaside, stole a Mazda Miata in Monterey and then proceeded to drive to a Chevron on Forest Avenue, where he carjacked a Chevy Corvette Stingray with the passenger still inside.
