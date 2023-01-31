DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teed off Wednesday as three celebrity-studded events for charity took over The Hay short course. “I never take this for granted, I really do love this part of the country. I love Monterey, I love Carmel-by-the-Sea, I love Pebble. I love all of it," said actor Josh Duhamel. "The golf here is second to none and the fans, the volunteers I just love the whole vibe. And especially in weather like this."

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO