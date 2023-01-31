ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

centraloregondaily.com

Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
BEND, OR
opb.org

Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water

One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kpic

'WE'RE BEAVER BELIEVERS': Zoo's Stumptown Fil predicts 6 more weeks of PNW winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — Don’t put those mittens away just yet, says the Oregon Zoo. Filbert the beaver - aka Stumptown Fil — has made his weather prediction for 2023. While many look to Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog as their weather-predicting rodent of choice (February 2 is known is Groundhog Day), Oregonians can turn to a more local species for their superstitions.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in February

Eat and drink at Newport's Seafood and Wine Festival, sip beer at Suttle Lodge, snowshoe on Mt Hood, and more. It's February, and winter is in full swing. But before you know it, that sweet sweet snow is going to turn to rain and our state's frosty peaks will melt to become rushing rivers and chilly lakes. Winter can be isolating for some, but there are plenty of upcoming events to fill your cup—both literally and figuratively—with some socialization whether or not you celebrate the snow and cold.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

The Oregon Hatchery Research Center Board announces 2023-2025 research project funding

The Oregon Hatchery Research Center Board recommended funding of nearly $1 million to conduct research projects that will occur in 2023-2025 during a board meeting on Jan. 20. These innovative projects include research on 1) mate selection for hatchery salmon that mimics natural pairings, 2) olfactory imprinting techniques to reduce straying of hatchery salmon, 3) alternative hatchery rearing and release strategies in the face of climate change, and 4) a study of public perceptions of fish hatcheries in Oregon, including interviews with Tribes. The Oregon Hatchery Research Center is a unique facility specifically designed to support both basic and applied research. Studies focus on the mechanisms that may create differences between wild and hatchery fish and ways to manage these differences to meet fishery and conservation objectives.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds

UPDATED Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 to include a response from NW Natural Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk incurring significant fines and stalling the state’s efforts to combat climate change, a two-year investigation from the state’s Public Utilities Commission found.    The investigation began shortly after the […] The post Natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER WILL MATCH OREGON ENERGY FUND CONTRIBUTIONS 2-FOR-1

To help neighbors and their families stay warm, Pacific Power will match every dollar donated to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more. A release from the utility said customers who receive their monthly bills by mail will find an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope included in February. Customers that pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in a fixed donation program.
OREGON STATE
oregonbusiness.com

5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market

Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Score

With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work

At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prototype mass timber affordable home to be tested in Madras

The proposed mass timber solution aimed at solving the state’s affordable housing problem will get a test run in Central Oregon. Hacienda CDC, a community development group in Portland, gave a first look at their mass timber modular homes on Friday. “One of our core objectives for this project...
MADRAS, OR
focushillsboro.com

