Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
KGW
Two former Oregon homeless men launch handyman business
Eric Shumway and Bob Wendover both formerly experienced homelessness. They have partnered together to create Acts Speaks, a renovation business.
kpic
'WE'RE BEAVER BELIEVERS': Zoo's Stumptown Fil predicts 6 more weeks of PNW winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — Don’t put those mittens away just yet, says the Oregon Zoo. Filbert the beaver - aka Stumptown Fil — has made his weather prediction for 2023. While many look to Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog as their weather-predicting rodent of choice (February 2 is known is Groundhog Day), Oregonians can turn to a more local species for their superstitions.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in February
Eat and drink at Newport's Seafood and Wine Festival, sip beer at Suttle Lodge, snowshoe on Mt Hood, and more. It's February, and winter is in full swing. But before you know it, that sweet sweet snow is going to turn to rain and our state's frosty peaks will melt to become rushing rivers and chilly lakes. Winter can be isolating for some, but there are plenty of upcoming events to fill your cup—both literally and figuratively—with some socialization whether or not you celebrate the snow and cold.
The Oregon Hatchery Research Center Board announces 2023-2025 research project funding
The Oregon Hatchery Research Center Board recommended funding of nearly $1 million to conduct research projects that will occur in 2023-2025 during a board meeting on Jan. 20. These innovative projects include research on 1) mate selection for hatchery salmon that mimics natural pairings, 2) olfactory imprinting techniques to reduce straying of hatchery salmon, 3) alternative hatchery rearing and release strategies in the face of climate change, and 4) a study of public perceptions of fish hatcheries in Oregon, including interviews with Tribes. The Oregon Hatchery Research Center is a unique facility specifically designed to support both basic and applied research. Studies focus on the mechanisms that may create differences between wild and hatchery fish and ways to manage these differences to meet fishery and conservation objectives.
Natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds
UPDATED Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 to include a response from NW Natural Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk incurring significant fines and stalling the state’s efforts to combat climate change, a two-year investigation from the state’s Public Utilities Commission found. The investigation began shortly after the […] The post Natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER WILL MATCH OREGON ENERGY FUND CONTRIBUTIONS 2-FOR-1
To help neighbors and their families stay warm, Pacific Power will match every dollar donated to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more. A release from the utility said customers who receive their monthly bills by mail will find an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope included in February. Customers that pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in a fixed donation program.
oregonbusiness.com
5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market
Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
The Daily Score
With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work
At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
klcc.org
Crab season opens this week on last sections of Oregon's coastline-- with possible caveat
The final two stretches of Oregon’s coast will open for commercial Dungeness crab fishing this week. But there may be some restrictions. The coastline to the north from Cape Falcon to the Washington border opens for commercial crabbing Feb. 1. The south coast from Cape Arago to the California border is set to open this Saturday.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prototype mass timber affordable home to be tested in Madras
The proposed mass timber solution aimed at solving the state’s affordable housing problem will get a test run in Central Oregon. Hacienda CDC, a community development group in Portland, gave a first look at their mass timber modular homes on Friday. “One of our core objectives for this project...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Hatchery Research Board Has Approved Budgets For The Years 2023–2025
On January 20th, the Board of Directors of the Oregon Hatchery Research Center suggested allocating roughly $1 million to be used for research in the years 2023 through 2025. Olfactory imprinting techniques to reduce straying of hatchery salmon. Alternative hatchery rearing and release strategies in the face of climate change.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
February is the time to prune grapes, blueberries and fruit trees in Oregon
Produced by OSU Extension, each monthly calendar provides reminders of key garden chores, such as fertilizing, pest control, planting, and maintenance. Recommendations in this calendar are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office.
Comments / 1