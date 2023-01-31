ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

George Santos’s ex-boyfriend speaks out: ‘He needs to resign’

By Geovany Dias Silva
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o01aJ_0kWlDpBG00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pedro Vilarva met Rep. George Santos – who he calls Anthony Devolder – when he was still in high school in 2014.

At the time, Vilarva lived in Connecticut and met the embattled congressman via Tinder.

“I would take the train and would visit him, his mom and sister. We had a very good relationship,” Vilarva, who spoke exclusively with PIX11 News for his first non-cable interview, said. “I moved to New York with him in July [of that year].”

The couple used to live with Santos’ mother, the congressman’s then-wife, and sister in a one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, in a time Vilarva described as chaotic. Vilarva claimed he did not know Santos was still married to his wife when the family moved in together.

“It was five people in that apartment. Anthony [George Santos] and I were starting to have, like, little arguments because of the space; it was very tight,” Vilarva said.

The five-people arrangement happened because Santos’ mother and sister had been evicted from the apartment they used to rent in Jackson Heights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4Tjm_0kWlDpBG00
A picture of George Santos’ family (Courtesy Pedro Vilarva)

Vilarva said Santos proposed to him three times, but Vilarva did not accept.

“It was too early in the relationship, and he was married,” he said. “Things started to head downhill from there.”

Falsehoods

Santos’s ex-boyfriend was asked about the multiple lies the embattled congressman told over the course of his campaign. Vilarva refuted claims that Santos ever received a scholarship for his volleyball performance, contradicting what the Republican previously said during a podcast interview in 2020.

See it: NY Rep. George Santos’ resume with false college, work history claims

“It’s false, because he never said anything to me,” Vilarva said. “He never said anything about playing volleyball. He never played any type of sports or practiced gym or anything.”

Vilarva also stated that he never saw the congressman practice any religion, and that he is unaware of any real connection between Santos’ family and the Jewish faith.

“He never practiced any Jewish holidays. Nothing,” Vilarva said.

He did acknowledge that, over the course of their relationship, Santos had mentioned his grandmother (or great-grandmother) was Jewish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYLym_0kWlDpBG00
George Santos’ mother and Pedro Vilarva (Courtesy Pedro Vilarva)

Vilarva had a strong connection with George Santos’ mother, Fatima Devolder, and he even visited her during her cancer battle. However, he denied that her disease had anything to do with the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in 2001.

“They never mentioned anything about 9/11,” said Vilarva, whose birthday is Sept. 11. “We used to have daily conversations; I spent my birthday with them as well. I’m a little bit upset that he made such a terrible lie about his mom.”

Campaign money

Santos, according to his ex-boyfriend, was evicted from multiple homes. Yet, just recently, the congressman filed amendments with the Federal Election Commission showing that Santos no longer claims the $500,000 he loaned his campaign in March of 2021 and listed a $125,000 loan as personal funds.

“Can he show proof of that? Because I don’t believe it,” Vilarva said. “He doesn’t need to show proof to me, but he needs to show proof to the voters that voted for him. I don’t believe he had that much money. He got evicted from so many apartments, so many houses. So, if you have that much money, why aren’t you paying your rent?”

PIX11 also exclusively interviewed Eula Rochard , a Brazilian drag queen performer who claims to have met George Santos decades ago. Rochard said Santos used to claim his father was “an American rich man” who used to live in the United States. Vilarva, however, says Santos was not in touch with his father.

“He never spoke with his father, never saw his father, did not have contact at all,” the ex-boyfriend said.

Resignation

Vilarva, now back in Brazil, claims to not recognize who George Santos is now compared to the person he was when they met nearly 10 years ago.

“I don’t know anymore. Because there are so many lies that we are finding out, and people are saying that there’s still more to come,” Vilarva said.

The ex-boyfriend, who has not spoken with Santos since he was elected, did not believe the congressman would ever be elected, and suggested that the congressman step down from office.

“He does not deserve this seat whatsoever,” Vilarva said. “He lied to everybody, made everybody believe lies and got elected because of that. He needs to resign.”

PIX11 News reached out to Rep. Santos for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Brooklyn woman likely brain dead after dragging by husband’s car, family says

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The sister of a Brooklyn woman who suffered massive brain injuries early Sunday was pleading for witnesses to come forward to answer what happened to 22-year-old Jennifer Patino. “Basically, my sister — right now — is like brain dead,” Mayra Patino told PIX11 News Wednesday night. “She’s on a ventilator.” Mayra […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

George Santos news - live: White House briefing room laughs at congressman as new drag videos emerge

Embattled GOP Rep George Santos provoked a laugh at Monday’s White House press briefing.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was speaking about new members of Congress being invited to meet the president, when a reporter quipped: “Is George Santos invited?”The line drew a laugh from the room, and a remark from Ms Jean-Pierre: “I love how everybody laughed at that”.Meanwhile, Mr Santos appeared to confirm that he appeared in drag during a festival in Brazil, though he denied that he was ever a “drag queen”.“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life

A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in...
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Family Member ‘Dumbfounded’ by Santos Campaign’s Donation Claim

One of Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) relatives in Queens, who was reported to have made a $5,800 donation to the lawmaker’s recent congressional campaign, said they have no knowledge of their supposed contribution. “I’m dumbfounded,” the relative told Mother Jones, adding that they “do not have that money to throw around.” This donation was just one of a number supposedly from Santos’ family, including the maximum of $5,800 from a student and $5,000 from his sister who was facing eviction at the time. Questions over Santos’ campaign finances are just the latest in a mind-boggling array of scandals that have plagued the newly elected Republican, ranging from allegations that he faked nearly his entire resume to an ongoing investigation surrounding a stolen checkbook in Brazil. Santos recently stepped down from his committee assignments but has so far resisted calls to resign from Congress.Read it at Mother Jones
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy