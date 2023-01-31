Read full article on original website
Palm View Elementary School in Coachella placed on brief lockdown after man with knife jumps fence
Palm View Elementary School in Coachella was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, an employee saw a man jump the school's fence while holding a knife. The employee called 911 and the school was placed on lockdown at 1:34 p.m. Authorities said the man left campus and
Homeowner shot at during attempted catalytic converter theft in Spring Valley Lake
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are conducting an investigation after shots were fired during an attempted catalytic converter theft in a Spring Valley Lake neighborhood. It happened at about 3:45 am, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Stacie Parks...
Deputies investigate shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall. Shell casings by the mall Details remain very limited at this time. Our photographer at the scene confirmed he has seen at least 40 casings on the ground. We are working to confirm additional details. The Sheriff's Dept
Riverside County officials give all clear after 2 Menifee schools go on lockdown
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Menifee were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police received reports of the same "suspicious person" on both campuses. According to the Menifee Police Department, Santa Rosa Academy was placed on lockdown around noon as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
IE family frustrated by court delays for man accused of killing Riverside mother at baby shower
"We want some peace of mind." An Inland Empire family has been waiting five years for the trial of the man accused of killing a 37-year-old mother.
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo...
Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach Team had been
Community shows up to support Murrieta restaurant owned by family of fallen Riverside County deputy
A restaurant run by the family of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty reopened to hundreds of supporters from around the community.
Video captured thieves ransacking small businesses in San Bernardino County
A group of thieves was caught on camera smashing their way into small businesses in San Bernardino County. Surveillance video shows at least six suspects targeting stores at the Brookside Plaza in Redlands early Monday morning. The brazen thefts have left local shop owners on edge as the suspects remain at large. Around 2 a.m., […]
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
Two Vehicle Rollover Crash On I-15 In Hesperia Sends One Person & A Toddler To The Hospital
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A two-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 15 sent one adult and a child to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on southbound I-15 just after Main Street exit. The crash happened at about 3:53pm Thursday on February 2, 2023.
Suspected Coachella Valley Serial Burglar Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas
INDIO (CNS) – A suspected serial burglar accused of residential break- ins in two Coachella Valley cities re-entered not guilty pleas to felony charges Wednesday. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, originally pleaded not guilty Jan. 3 to seven felony counts — six of burglary and one of receiving stolen property, according to court records. The original charges against him had been dismissed but were immediately re-filed on the same day.
Monterey Park woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga
A Monterey Park woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a high school student in Rancho Cucamonga and sending a threatening text message, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 24 at about 10:02 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to Alta Loma...
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who...
Man in wheelchair suffers major injuries after being struck by vehicle in Twentynine Palms
A disabled man in a wheelchair sustained major injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Twentynine Palms. The crash happens at around 7:20 a.m. in the area of SR-62 and Adobe Road. Authorities said a maroon Dodge made a right turn onto Adobe and struck the man within a marked crosswalk. The
Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood
There's a heavy presence of Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in a neighborhood in Coachella. Deputies are in the area of Balboa Street and Avenue 50. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept told News Channel 3 at 3:50 p.m. that they cannot confirm any specifics due to the active scene. Our crew at the
San Bernardino police seeking help identifying man who brought human jawbone to station
Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who brought a human jawbone to a San Bernardino station on Thursday. The man allegedly brought the jawbone to the San Bernardino Police Department station located on N. D Street and "tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human" at the front desk, police said. Officers attempted to locate the man outside of the station after he left, but were unsuccessful in doing so. After examination by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, the jawbone was determined to be that of a human. As they search for their man, officers are describing the man between the ages of 30 and 35 as 5' 7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone who may recognize the man or locate him in public is asked to contact investigators at (909) 383-5311.
Felon arrested, two other suspects flee, after standoff in Coachella
A convicted felon was arrested, but two other suspects managed to flee, during a standoff in a Coachella neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept., the incident started at around 1:12 p.m. That's when deputies responded to a residence in the 50100 block of Balboa Street to assist Child Protective Services with
Standoff in Loma Linda ends with armed man being taken into custody
A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central...
Death of man found under Indio Blvd bridge ruled a homicide
The death of a man whose body was found under a bridge in Indio Boulevard has been officially ruled a homicide, police told News Channel 3 on Wednesday. Initially, police were investigating the incident as a suspicious death, but that was changed to a homicide investigation after the autopsy was complete, police said. The man
