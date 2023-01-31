Former Colorado QB J.T. Shrout announces transfer to Arkansas State

Shrout will be finishing his career at his third school in Arkansas State

The former Tennessee and now Colorado quarterback is hoping the third times the charm, as J.T. Shrout announced he will be finishing out his college football career at Arkansas State.

Shrout has one year of eligibility left, but it is possible that he can get an additional one with a medical redshirt.

In 17 career games with Tennessee and Colorado, he has thrown for 1,714 yards, 12 touchdowns, 11 interceptions while completing 46.7% of his passes. He opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal after Colorado hired Deion Sanders as the new head coach, and as we all know brought along his son Shedeur who is expected to be the starter next season.

The California native is a former three-star prospect, who initially committed to Tennessee over the likes of Cal, Hawaii, and UNLV.

Colorado has seen a mass exodus following Sanders' hiring, but the new head coach did essentially tell last year's roster to hit the road so he could bring in more transfer portal players.