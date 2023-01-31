ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, CA

z1077fm.com

First Saturday Breakfast at CMC Feb. 4

A community breakfast will be served at Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center tomorrow morning (February 4). Part of the community center’s “First Saturday Breakfast,” the all volunteer staff will be serving traditional breakfast favorites and locally roasted coffee from Desert Rat Roasters for $12 per person. The...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

Landers Thrift extends hours for King of Hammers attendees

Many retailers throughout Morongo Basin have grown accustomed to a boost each February as thousands of off-road racers and fans descend on Johnson Valley for the King of the Hammers competition. One retailer very close to the big event hopes to capitalize by extending hours and offering hard-to-find items. Volunteers...
LANDERS, CA
z1077fm.com

Upcoming Joshua Tree Gem and Mineral Show Cancelled, Return Planned for Fall

The spring 2023 edition of the Joshua Tree Gem and Mineral Show has been cancelled. The Sportsman’s Club Organization President Wayne Hamilton confirmed that the event was cancelled for the spring, but that he is working to secure a new location for the popular event in the fall. Hamilton said that an agreement could not be reached between the new owners of the property at 6225 Sunburst Ave in Joshua Tree, the vendors, and the Sportsman’s Club Organization.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Grubstake Days 2023 theme and Grand Marshall announced

The Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the theme of this year’s Grubstakes Days 2023 event, as well as the Grand Marshall. The Chamber Board of Directors has selected “Old Timers” as the parade theme for Grubstake Days and have invited the Morongo Basin Historical Society to be the Grand Marshal! The event will be held on Memorial Day weekend, and there will be a kick-off mixer on May 25.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
iheart.com

Circle K. Offering One Day Only Gas Discount

If your gas light is on and you can wait until tomorrow, select Circle K locations will be offering gas at $0.40 off per gallon as a part of their “Fuel Day” promotion. Go to circlek.com and using the store locator feature, drivers can find out which stores are participating in their areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Valley Community Service BOD Zoom meeting Feb 2nd

The Morongo Valley Community Service District’s Board of Directors will be holding a special session tonight over Zoom at 7pm. On tonight’s agenda, Fire Chief James Brakebill will be signing the legal counsel agreement to retain the services for Best, Best, and Krieger for MVCSD, and a new business action item where any agreement, document, or matter of business that has been approved by the MVCSD Board of Directors may be executed by either the MVCSD General Manager or the MVCSD Board of Directors President.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Rental Scam – two victims lose $2700 trying to rent 29 Palms homes

Another scam is hitting the Morongo Basin – this time targeting people looking for long-term rental properties in 29 Palms. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s office reports that two separate victims said they found and applied for a rental property in Twentynine Palms through Craigslist. After filling out an online application and speaking with who they thought was a realtor on the phone, they were approved for the rental and were asked to secure their deposit through an online payment system like Zelle or Cash App.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight

A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

29 Palms Tobacco Shop broken into through wall of neighboring business

A Twentynine Palms tobacco shop was broken into after thieves broke through the wall of a neighboring business. Sheriff’s Deputies report that sometime after midnight on Saturday morning (January 28,) the 29 Palms Smoke Shop, located near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Encelia Ave, was broken into. It is believed that the thieves destroyed a wall that was shared by the 29 Palms Smoke Shop and a neighboring suite in the business complex which is anchored by Stater Brothers.
z1077fm.com

Onaga Elementary School Burglarized Over the Weekend

Onaga Elementary School was the victim of a burglary early Sunday morning (January 29). Sheriff’s Deputies report that between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (January 28) and 8 a.m. on Sunday, unknown subjects climbed the fence at Onaga Elementary School on Onaga Trail in Yucca Valley, after which they stole items and caused damage to school property.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

