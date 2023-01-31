The spring 2023 edition of the Joshua Tree Gem and Mineral Show has been cancelled. The Sportsman’s Club Organization President Wayne Hamilton confirmed that the event was cancelled for the spring, but that he is working to secure a new location for the popular event in the fall. Hamilton said that an agreement could not be reached between the new owners of the property at 6225 Sunburst Ave in Joshua Tree, the vendors, and the Sportsman’s Club Organization.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO