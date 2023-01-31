Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
First Saturday Breakfast at CMC Feb. 4
A community breakfast will be served at Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center tomorrow morning (February 4). Part of the community center’s “First Saturday Breakfast,” the all volunteer staff will be serving traditional breakfast favorites and locally roasted coffee from Desert Rat Roasters for $12 per person. The...
z1077fm.com
Landers Thrift extends hours for King of Hammers attendees
Many retailers throughout Morongo Basin have grown accustomed to a boost each February as thousands of off-road racers and fans descend on Johnson Valley for the King of the Hammers competition. One retailer very close to the big event hopes to capitalize by extending hours and offering hard-to-find items. Volunteers...
z1077fm.com
Upcoming Joshua Tree Gem and Mineral Show Cancelled, Return Planned for Fall
The spring 2023 edition of the Joshua Tree Gem and Mineral Show has been cancelled. The Sportsman’s Club Organization President Wayne Hamilton confirmed that the event was cancelled for the spring, but that he is working to secure a new location for the popular event in the fall. Hamilton said that an agreement could not be reached between the new owners of the property at 6225 Sunburst Ave in Joshua Tree, the vendors, and the Sportsman’s Club Organization.
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Grubstake Days 2023 theme and Grand Marshall announced
The Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the theme of this year’s Grubstakes Days 2023 event, as well as the Grand Marshall. The Chamber Board of Directors has selected “Old Timers” as the parade theme for Grubstake Days and have invited the Morongo Basin Historical Society to be the Grand Marshal! The event will be held on Memorial Day weekend, and there will be a kick-off mixer on May 25.
iheart.com
Circle K. Offering One Day Only Gas Discount
If your gas light is on and you can wait until tomorrow, select Circle K locations will be offering gas at $0.40 off per gallon as a part of their “Fuel Day” promotion. Go to circlek.com and using the store locator feature, drivers can find out which stores are participating in their areas.
Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Morongo Valley Community Service BOD Zoom meeting Feb 2nd
The Morongo Valley Community Service District’s Board of Directors will be holding a special session tonight over Zoom at 7pm. On tonight’s agenda, Fire Chief James Brakebill will be signing the legal counsel agreement to retain the services for Best, Best, and Krieger for MVCSD, and a new business action item where any agreement, document, or matter of business that has been approved by the MVCSD Board of Directors may be executed by either the MVCSD General Manager or the MVCSD Board of Directors President.
Video captured thieves ransacking small businesses in San Bernardino County
A group of thieves was caught on camera smashing their way into small businesses in San Bernardino County. Surveillance video shows at least six suspects targeting stores at the Brookside Plaza in Redlands early Monday morning. The brazen thefts have left local shop owners on edge as the suspects remain at large. Around 2 a.m., […]
socalfishreports.com
- Hesperia, CA (San Bernardino County)
Javier Sifuentes, Hesperia, caught this beautiful 12 POUND trout this morning on the North Shore, by the drain, using yellow cheese PowerBait.
z1077fm.com
Rental Scam – two victims lose $2700 trying to rent 29 Palms homes
Another scam is hitting the Morongo Basin – this time targeting people looking for long-term rental properties in 29 Palms. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s office reports that two separate victims said they found and applied for a rental property in Twentynine Palms through Craigslist. After filling out an online application and speaking with who they thought was a realtor on the phone, they were approved for the rental and were asked to secure their deposit through an online payment system like Zelle or Cash App.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
z1077fm.com
Want a Valentine’s Day Wedding? Plan ahead, says County Clerk
The San Bernardino County Clerk has announced that is preparing for its busiest day of the year – Valentine’s Day. The County Clerk’s office, which is tasked with issuing marriage licenses and performing civil services, says that February 14 is their busiest day of the year. Chris...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Tobacco Shop broken into through wall of neighboring business
A Twentynine Palms tobacco shop was broken into after thieves broke through the wall of a neighboring business. Sheriff’s Deputies report that sometime after midnight on Saturday morning (January 28,) the 29 Palms Smoke Shop, located near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Encelia Ave, was broken into. It is believed that the thieves destroyed a wall that was shared by the 29 Palms Smoke Shop and a neighboring suite in the business complex which is anchored by Stater Brothers.
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
Deputies investigating after 3 people found shot to death at Ontario home
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a Ontario home Monday night.
Officials: Three adults found shot to death inside house in Southern California
Officials say three people were found shot to death inside a house in Montclair.
z1077fm.com
Onaga Elementary School Burglarized Over the Weekend
Onaga Elementary School was the victim of a burglary early Sunday morning (January 29). Sheriff’s Deputies report that between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (January 28) and 8 a.m. on Sunday, unknown subjects climbed the fence at Onaga Elementary School on Onaga Trail in Yucca Valley, after which they stole items and caused damage to school property.
