Obituary: Townsend, Gary Lee
Gary Lee Townsend, 75, of Mineral Wells, died February 1, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Leukemia due to his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. He was born on May 22, 1947, in Parkersburg and was the son of the late Carl Emerson and Freda George Townsend.
Obituary: Allen, Orville L.
Orville L. Allen, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on February 2, 2023, at the Parkersburg Care Center. Orville was born on September 29, 1931, in Calhoun County, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Darley O. Allen and Effie Mae Lucas Allen. He was a U.S. Army...
Obituary: Barr, Jeffrey Brian
Jeffrey Brian Barr, 53, of Belpre, OH, passed away at Grant Medical Center on February 2, 2023, after four years of battling medical complications. Jeff was born on May 9th, 1969, to Larry Barr and Connie Dotson Barr in Parkersburg, WV. He was a graduate of Belpre High School. Jeff...
Obituary: Doyle, Lester Edward
Lester Edward Doyle, 81, of Wingett Run, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1942, in Liberty Township, OH, to the late Paul Edward and Diantha Mae (Hendershot) Doyle. Lester attended Dalzell School, which was a one-room school for...
Obituary: Hunter, Chester Frederick Jr.
On the evening of February 1, 2023, Chester Frederick Hunter, Jr. of Marietta, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home. Fred, as his friends and family knew him, was 86 years old. Born and raised in Marietta, Fred graduated from Marietta High School in 1954. He served for four years...
Obituary: Lantz, Lindel Marie
Lindel Marie Lantz, 95, of Vienna, passed away on February 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 3, 1927, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Pearla and Virginia Mahr Marshall. Lindel was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished her family dearly. She...
Obituary: Stephens, Mary M. (Weaver)
Mary M. (Weaver) Stephens, 85, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Willows Center. She was born July 27, 1937, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Carrell Weaver and Magdalene Kerns Weaver Rice. Mary had previously worked at Corning Glass and was a social director at Arlington Nursing Facility. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church, Pettyville, WV, and enjoyed her family, flowers, and genealogy.
Obituary: Barnhart, Daniel Ray Sr.
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr., 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Parkersburg, WV. He was born on September 10, 1945. A son of the late Fred and Dorothy Barnhart. Daniel was previously employed by O’ Ames, where he worked for 30 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting,...
Obituary: Flinn, Darrell E.
Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife on February 1, 2023. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter. As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed...
Obituary: Dawson, Fannie
Fannie Dawson, 86, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The Willows. She was born in Webster County, a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Flora (Lough) Morrison. She was a homemaker and member of Hope Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters, Rosa Dawson, Flora...
Obituary: Bell, Robin
Robin Bell, 65, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 31, 2023, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio...
Obituary: Chaney, Cheryl W.
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C&P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
Obituary: Conaway, A Bertram
A Bertram Conaway, 95, of Harrisville, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born in Pullman, WV, on May 14, 1927, the son of the late Omar P. and Mary Davisson Conaway. Bert graduated from Harrisville High School in 1948 and was a U.S....
Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Jack Douglas
Jack Douglas Pfalzgraf went home to the Lord on January 25th, 2023. Jack was born April 5th, 1939, the youngest of four to the late Raymond and Olive (White) Pfalzgraf. He attended Parkersburg High School and served in the army. Jack was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ. He worked as a pipefitter out of Local 565. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed making and fixing things in his workshop. Jack loved to play cards and work jigsaw puzzles, often with friends and family. Later in life, he liked to ride his scooter around his neighborhood and visit with friends and neighbors.
Obituary: Morgan, Noah Jennings
Noah Jennings Morgan, 21, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born October 31, 2001, a son of Sherri Caplinger Morgan and John Morgan. Noah is survived by his siblings, Dr. Andrew Morgan (Brittany), Chase Morgan (Kattie), and Delaney Morgan...
Obituary: McKibben, Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee McKibben, 48, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at his home. He was born on December 30, 1974, in Westminster, MD. He graduated from the Job Core, where he became an over-the-road truck driver. He drove a truck for twenty-six years. Chris loved 4-wheeler riding with his brothers-in-law, Steve and Kevin.
Obituary: Holbert, Earl Francis
Earl Francis Holbert, 55, of Vienna, passed away on January 30, 2023, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Richards, Kevin
Kevin Richards, 33, of Grantsville, passed away on January 19, 2023. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).
Obituary: Tanzey, Glenda Ruth Hardbarger
Glenda Ruth Hardbarger Tanzey, 79, passed away on January 31, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on January 25, 1944. She is the daughter of the late Harley Hardbarger and Hazel Ruth Jones Hardbarger. Glenda battled health challenges over the years as well as grieved over the...
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
