ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

3 Memphis EMT Fired For Their Response To Tyre Nichols

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYcT7_0kWlCle700
Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

5 Black Memphis police officer were fired and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols after an alleged traffic stop. The video was made public on Friday evening and as the public became outraged with what they were viewing more are being investigated and losing their jobs.

Earlier Monday it was reported that another Memphis officer Preston Hemphill, who is white, was relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation.

Now it’s being reported that two EMT’s and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department, have been fired for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on January 7th, 2023.

According to the Fire Department the three EMT’s failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene.

The EMT’s were initially called out for a pepper spray call at 8:32 pm. They arrived at 8:36, and were directed by police to Ross and Castlegate arriving there at 8:41 they found Tyre Nichols handcuffed on the ground and leaning against a police vehicle. The lieutenant remained inside the truck, while the two EMTs responded based on the information they’d been given about a pepper spray incident. They requested an ambulance for Tyre Nichols at 8:46 in which the ambulance arrived 9 minutes later and Nichols was taken to the hospital at 9:08 and died 3 days later.

The five fired officers charged in connection with Tyre Nichols’ killing, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., are expected to be arraigned February 17th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0kWlCle700
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Statements Regarding the Memphis Police Officers’ Killing of Tyre Nichols

“I am repulsed by the horrendous beating of Tyre Nichols by the now charged former members of the Memphis Police Department. This should not happen anywhere, ever, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible way. It is unconscionable to me that the individuals who kicked, punched, and beat Mr. Nichols could have such a disregard for another human being. They must be held accountable. I credit Chief Davis in Memphis for taking swift action to fire them. I also credit Director Rausch and his team at the TBI for the expedited and independent investigation that led to the indictment of the five.
MEMPHIS, TN
arizonasuntimes.com

Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial

Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
MEMPHIS, TN
WNTZ

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
MEMPHIS, TN
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy