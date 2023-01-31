ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso raising minimum wage, rep says it's not enough pay

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced it will increase the minimum wage for non-uniform employees beginning in March. It is being increased by 0.50 cents which would bring the current wage from $11.61 to $12.11 hourly. Last year the City of El Paso raised...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

YWCA provides free childcare to qualifying families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has provided YWCA El Paso del Norte Region with a grant to offer free childcare to qualifying families in El Paso. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The grant is part of the city’s American Rescue […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives for lateral transfers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering up to $35,000 in recruitment and retention services for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and wish to laterally transfer. LCPD is also now accepting lateral transfers commissioned with only one year of experience at current […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Electric officials, Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills starting this month. Officials told ABC-7, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 in their winter utility bills. El Paso Electric officials said the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved The post El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

LCPS hosts town hall for feedback on upcoming academic calendar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Changes could be on the horizon for the Las Cruces Public School District's academic calendar. The LCPS Calendar committee is hosting a town hall where they plan to share 2 draft calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This comes after the district switched...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Pasoans split on City Council vote to deprioritize investigating abortions

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso’s City Council took steps toward protecting pregnant people’s rights. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted seven to one toward deprioritizing abortion investigations. City Representative Joe Molinar was the only one who voted against the resolution. The resolution read as...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge

UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
VINTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy