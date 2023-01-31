Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso raising minimum wage, rep says it's not enough pay
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced it will increase the minimum wage for non-uniform employees beginning in March. It is being increased by 0.50 cents which would bring the current wage from $11.61 to $12.11 hourly. Last year the City of El Paso raised...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric says customers will see reduction on utility bill beginning in February
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Electric Company said that Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills beginning in February. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved a petition for a 62.5% decrease in the fuel charge that will result in a reduction for Texas customers.
YWCA provides free childcare to qualifying families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has provided YWCA El Paso del Norte Region with a grant to offer free childcare to qualifying families in El Paso. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The grant is part of the city’s American Rescue […]
2023 Spring Break Dates for El Paso Area Schools and When Classes Resume
It's almost time for El Paso-area students to get a weeks-long reprieve from their studies. We checked district calendars to find out when kids get turned loose for Spring Break and when classes resume. With El Paso school districts now on a year-round calendar, parents have to find ways to...
Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives for lateral transfers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering up to $35,000 in recruitment and retention services for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and wish to laterally transfer. LCPD is also now accepting lateral transfers commissioned with only one year of experience at current […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
KFOX 14
'It will hurt them': El Pasoans voice concern about possible short-term rental regulations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday heard from El Pasoans about potential regulations for short-term rentals. The city held two meetings, one in the morning at the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors Offices and a second in the evening at El Paso Community College.
El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Electric officials, Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills starting this month. Officials told ABC-7, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 in their winter utility bills. El Paso Electric officials said the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved The post El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
KFOX 14
Some Las Cruces parents call for school year calendar change at town hall meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools hosted its first-ever town hall meeting to discuss the calendar for the upcoming school year. About 25 parents along with members of the Las Cruces National Education Association attended the meeting at Las Cruces Public School Administrative building Thursday night.
KFOX 14
LCPS hosts town hall for feedback on upcoming academic calendar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Changes could be on the horizon for the Las Cruces Public School District's academic calendar. The LCPS Calendar committee is hosting a town hall where they plan to share 2 draft calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This comes after the district switched...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans split on City Council vote to deprioritize investigating abortions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso’s City Council took steps toward protecting pregnant people’s rights. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted seven to one toward deprioritizing abortion investigations. City Representative Joe Molinar was the only one who voted against the resolution. The resolution read as...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
KFOX 14
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
KFOX 14
Animal Services previously visited far east El Paso home where dog attack happened
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
cbs4local.com
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge
UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
NM Cannabis Dispensary’s Message to Texas: “Legalize Marijuana”
As we approach the one year mark since recreational marijuana became legal in the state of New Mexico, it's a great time to mention that marijuana is ILLEGAL medically, or recreationally, in the state of Texas. There are legal New Mexico dispensaries in Sunland Park, Anthony, Chaparral and Las Cruces...
