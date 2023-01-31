OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A fire that grew to three alarms and threatened at least three homes in the Oakland Hills was contained Thursday evening, according to firefighters.At a briefing, Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said they first received a call of a fire on the 6800 block of Aitken Drive at 4:17 p.m. A second alarm was declared at 4:23 p.m. and at 4:26 p.m., a third alarm was called.Freeman said the fire took place in a high fire severity zone. "The initial incident commander made the right call in elevating our response," the chief said. Firefighters from Station 24, which was...

