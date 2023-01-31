Read full article on original website
Feb. 8: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your...
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
As we step into the month of love, let’s take a moment to reflect on the progress we made in January! We started the year with a bang at the Get Real Committee meeting, while March 18 event plans are heating up! Want to join the fun? Be a volunteer! At Chat and Chill, we learned from Deborah S. Rocha at SRD Straightening Reins about their life-changing therapies for mental health. Let’s give back soon with a day of service.
Monthly Message from City Manager | Say ‘I Do’ at City Hall – February 2023
The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.
SCV Water, ACWA Partner to Establish Jerry Gladbach Scholarship
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is pleased to introduce the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship. This annual program was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president and longtime local, state, and national water leader. Each year the ACWA Scholarship Program will award one $2,500 scholarship to a qualified undergraduate student.
Acclaimed Pianist Offering Local After-School Enrichment Programs
It’s been more than 30 years since Kolesnikova immigrated to the U.S., and nearly a decade since she received her U.S. citizenship. However, her passion for music and pursuing the American dream started long before then. Now, she is channeling her talent into a powerful teaching tool that’s already...
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes
As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part of the organics program state-mandated by Senate Bill 1383. Beginning July 1, 2023, all residential properties will be required to recycle bagged food waste and loose green waste (or yard waste) in their new green, organics cart. Commercial properties that aren’t already participating in a food waste recycling program will be required to start separating this material from their waste stream as well.
Feb. 17: SCAA Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up Open to the Public
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air Monthly Meet-Up will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321. The event is open to the public. Bring what you need to draw or paint and enjoy the inspiration...
American Red Cross February Blood Drives in Santa Clarita
Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make...
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
Message from Santa Clarita Mayor | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City
We must continue to work together to maintain this status and there are some simple steps you can take to protect your valuables. The City is partnering with the Sheriff’s Station on a new campaign to emphasize the importance of locking and hiding your valuables. First and foremost, it...
Feb. 16: Entry Deadline SCAA Gallery Show ‘Colors of the Rainbow’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a “call to artists” to participate in its “Colors of the Rainbow” gallery show which will be held March 3 to April 8. Deadline for entries is Feb. 16. Entries should reflect the beauty and joy that color brings...
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Counts 38 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,625 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,294 , county case totals to 3,677,849 and Santa Clarita Valley...
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday’s COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today’s reporting.
College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place under a reimagined event format on Mar. 29 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. The 2023 class of inductees includes:. -Harlan...
Mustangs Open Track & Field Season on High Note
The Master’s University men’s and women’s track & field teams traveled to Claremont on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the CMS Outdoor Indoor Distances Meet and came away with school records, personal bests and national championship qualifications. The men’s team placed second out of the nine teams competing,...
